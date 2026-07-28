George R.R. Martin’s Writing Update Is a Great Sign for Game of Thrones’ Future After House of the Dragon

George R.R. Martin recently offered fans an update on his writing projects — and while he didn’t deliver the Winds of Winter release news many have been waiting for, his latest reveal was a promising one for the Game of Thrones franchise’s post-House of the Dragon future. With House of the Dragon ending with Season 4, there are questions about what’s next for the franchise. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ success earlier this year, and its Season 2 renewal, indicates a promising future for HBO’s fantasy universe beyond it. There’s also the Aegon’s Conquest movie to look forward to.

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But A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms promises to become the focal point of the franchise following House of the Dragon‘s ending, at least until HBO moves forward with its other planned TV spinoffs. With only three novellas’ worth of material out currently, that may seem like a short runway for the franchise. However, the latest update regarding Martin’s work suggests fans will have plenty more to look forward to from the world of Westeros.

George R.R. Martin Is Reportedly Working on the Fourth Dunk and Egg Novella

Image via HBO

The latest update on George R.R. Martin’s writing doesn’t come from the Song of Ice and Fire author himself, but from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner Ira Parker. The two have a collaborative relationship working on the HBO spinoff, and in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Parker reflected on the progress for Season 2. It’s nearly done filming, but he confirmed it’s been “a brutal, brutal season.” He also mentioned that Martin is working on the fourth Dunk and Egg novella and has plans for the fifth:

“Book four, which George is working on, takes place in a very cool location. And five is the last story point of Egg as a boy. So it’s a very natural ending place for us to take a break and come back when Dexter is older. So then we can do Egg the Prince, do some politics, do some fun stuff in Summer Hall and King’s Landing, and get a different vibe where they’re not on the road all the time.”

This is obviously a great sign for ASOIAF fans looking for more reading materials, but its promise goes beyond that. Assuming Martin makes good time on the new Dunk and Egg novellas, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms could continue for another three or four seasons. It certainly suggests a bright future for the show, and depending on where things go, it could even see Parker’s wild 15-season plan begin to unravel.

More Dunk and Egg Content Means A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Future Is Bright

The fact that Martin is working on further additions to Ser Duncan the Tall and Egg’s story bodes well for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ future, giving the series more canon adventures to adapt. Thanks to The World of Ice and Fire, fans have a good idea of where these two characters end up. Still, there are gaps to fill in on the way there, and questions surrounding their fates. Martin’s continued additions to this series paves the way to explore these things on the page and screen.

Parker also previously told Esquire that he hopes “George keeps writing these,” since he’d love to do check-ins with Dunk and Egg over the years:

“The truth is—and I’ve pitched this to HBO with a couple very polite eye rolls—I want to do four or five now with Egg as a kid. Then, I want to come back in ten years and do four or five more seasons… And with real Dexter [Ansell] and real Peter, just the age that they are at that point. Then, we’ll come back ten years after that and do well, Egg the adult. So, it would be over the course of their lifetime. And mine too.“

It sounds like Martin is barely getting into Egg’s adulthood with his next two stories, but if he continues down this path, perhaps Parker’s vision will at least partly come to fruition. It’d be a welcome undertaking, but even two more novellas gives HBO plenty of time to figure out Game of Thrones‘ future beyond House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Two More Novellas Gives HBO Plenty of Time to Figure Out What Comes After A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Image via HBO

Even if Martin stops after the next two novellas, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will have another four seasons to work with. With a year or two between outings, that’s more than enough time for HBO to make headway on other spinoffs, ensuring the fantasy franchise continues to expand. Given the excitement surrounding A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, it should be capable of carrying the franchise on its own until then. In fact, the more fans get to know these characters, the more invested in their stories they’re likely to become. We certainly wouldn’t complain if Martin kept going, giving us the chance to see Dunk and Egg’s endgame play out on-screen as well. Of course, that might hope up The Winds of Winter even further…but it could be worth it.

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