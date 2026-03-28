Classic Nickelodeon Series Brings Back Lost Seasons to Paramount+ Following Removal

Considering Paramount is the parent company of Nickelodeon, it makes perfect sense that many of the classic series, both animated and live-action, eventually find their way to the streaming service, Paramount+. Unfortunately, many of these shows don’t last forever on the platform, as there have been several instances of shows departing from Paramount+ in recent years. Shockingly, some series remain on the streamer but lose some seasons of their full show. Such is the case with a Nickelodeon classic that is planning to bring its missing seasons back to Paramount+, returning sooner than you might expect.

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For some time, seasons three and four of Kenan & Kel went missing from Paramount’s premiere streaming service. While the first two seasons were still available to stream on Paramount+, the mystery behind what happened to seasons three and four remained just that. Luckily, the entirety of the Nickelodeon series is set to be housed on the streaming service beginning next month. On April 29th, Kenan & Kel’s missing two seasons will arrive on Paramount+, meaning that all four seasons will be available for the first time on the platform in years. Luckily, Kenan Mitchell and Kel Thompson are set to reunite in a project that is looking to be quite different from the original live-action Nickelodeon series.

Kenan & Kel Will Return

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Earlier this year, Kenan Thompson revealed that the dynamic Nickelodeon duo are planning a new project together. Specifically, a horror comedy that has been titled Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein, following in the footsteps of Abbott & Costello in fighting against the undead creature. While a release date and trailer have yet to be revealed for this upcoming film, Thompson did discuss the upcoming reunion with his partner-in-crime.

Joining Amazon Prime Video’s Good Sports, Kenan both revealed the project and discussed reuniting with Kel for the film, “Kel and I have always loved finding new ways to work together, and this project felt like the perfect mix of nostalgia, comedy, and something completely unexpected. Coming back together always feels natural, and this lets us tap into everything people love about our dynamic while trying something totally new.” The film itself is billed as the tale of two deliverymen who stumble upon a mysterious mansion and awaken Frankenstein’s monster in the process. While the movie isn’t confirmed to be a continuation of the Nickelodeon series, it will once again see its stars side-by-side.

While Kenan & Kel returning to Paramount+ is good news, the future of the platform remains a mystery in light of the upcoming Warner Bros merger. It has been confirmed that once the merger is approved, HBO Max and Paramount+ will merge into one, which means that the libraries of both will fall under one streaming umbrella. Fingers crossed that this Nickelodeon classic remains in the streaming world for years to come and more fans can discover the antics of Kel and Kenan.

What do you think of Kenan & Kel’s full series returning to Paramount+? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!