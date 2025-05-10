This Is Still One of the Best Classic Nickelodeon Shows (But It’s Not Easy to Find on Streaming)

Nickelodeon marked a generation with a range of shows that made history and became true classics. However, among all of them, few have the same enduring appeal as Kenan & Kel. Originally aired between 1996 and 2000, the show won over audiences with its exaggerated humor and a friendship dynamic that went beyond the screen. Even after more than two decades, it’s still fondly remembered by those who grew up in the ’90s – and it’s easy to see why. Kenan & Kel captured what being a teenager was all about, with its combination of humor, absurd situations, and a straightforward style that directly connected with its viewers.

Besides, it also served as a masterclass in comic timing, thanks to the undeniable chemistry between its leads, Kenan (Kenan Thompson) and Kel (Kel Mitchell).

The story revolves around two teenagers from Chicago: Kenan is the typical ambitious and creative teenager, always caught up in some wild plan to make money or avoid trouble. Kel is his clumsy best friend, with a chaotic personality and an unwavering love for orange soda. In its hybrid format – without requiring the viewer to watch every episode in order – each chapter presented a new mess, typically sparked by one of Kenan’s crazy ideas, with Kel always tagging along to help (or complicate things further). Their bond was what kept the show grounded and made it easy for viewers to connect with them, proving that the fun was lost when they were apart (one episode even highlights this when Kenan’s family moves out of town).

However, one of the most memorable aspects was its interaction with the audience. All the episodes started and ended with Kenan and Kel speaking directly to the viewers, breaking the fourth wall and inviting them into their world. This was a clever way to create a sense of intimacy, making people feel as though they were part of the characters’ daily adventures. And we can’t forget the iconic theme song; sung by Coolio, “Aw, Here It Goes” became an anthem for fans, perfectly setting the playful tone of the sitcom from the very first seconds of each new episode.

It stood out by being funny without underestimating the intelligence of its young audience. Kel’s over-the-top jokes and mishaps were matched with a storyline that balanced the chaos with some real heart. The plots may have been silly – and often were – but there was always something sincere behind them: a true desire to entertain, with characters who made mistakes, sometimes learned from them, and most importantly, cared about each other.

More than just a comedy, Kenan & Kel offered a lively (and sometimes chaotic) portrayal of what it meant to be a teenager back in the day, complete with all the mess-ups, wild plans, and small obsessions that came with it. The friendship between the leads was depicted in a lighthearted way, but without feeling superficial. And with all the humor, there were even moments of loyalty and the freedom to not take oneself too seriously.

Created by Kim Bass, a screenwriter also known for other teen projects at the time, and produced by Dan Schneider, the show was actually a spinoff of All That, Nickelodeon’s teen version of Saturday Night Live, where Thompson and Mitchell had already built their reputations. The show ran for four seasons, totaling 65 episodes, with even a TV movie: Two Heads Are Better Than None. It was such a hit that it won the Kids’ Choice Award in 1998 for Favorite TV Show – an impressive achievement considering the stiff competition at the time.

And it’s still a hot topic for those who grew up watching Nickelodeon – in fact, the actors are often remembered more for Kenan & Kel than anything they did after. At this year’s ’90s Con, Thompson and Mitchell showed up together and even hinted at possible new projects – maybe a comeback, or at least a bigger tribute to the show. Who knows what could happen? And let’s not forget they also reunited for the sequel to Good Burger, which might even get a third film – proof that they’re not done revisiting the classics just yet.

However, despite its enduring popularity and loyal fanbase, Kenan & Kel is not widely available for streaming today. Watching the entire series is somewhat difficult, though not impossible: two seasons are available on Paramount+, while the full series can be found on Bet+. Yes, this limited access may not be ideal, but fact is that this rarity has only deepened its cultural value. Each episode is a little slice of nostalgia, and for anyone who remembers its prime, it’s definitely worth the hunt.