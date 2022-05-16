Marvel's Cloak & Dagger Star Says It's a Shame Show Didn't Get More Seasons

✖

At one point in time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was expanding in a number of seemingly limitless ways, with a variety of characters getting overdue adaptations, including the Freeform series Marvel's Cloak & Dagger. Despite support from fans and the series exploring a different thematic tone from other MCU projects, the series was scrapped after two seasons, with star Gloria Reuben noting that she had hoped to get to spend at least a few more years with her character. Reuben can currently be seen in a new adaptation of Stephen King's Firestarter, which is now in theaters and streaming on Peacock.

"I was hoping that we would get at least another couple of seasons because it was on point. It wasn't just, again, honoring the comic book relationships, but it just, it brought into it current day ideas about police brutality and about mixed-race couples, and talk about good and evil," Reuben recently shared with ComicBook.com about the future of the series. "It covered so many social issues while under this cloak, no pun intended, of this Marvel Universe. That was a terrific show. I don't know who made the decision, but it's obviously completely out of my hands. I really wish that we had come back for a good couple of seasons because we had something good going on there. It's a shame, but one never knows what the future will hold. Oh, my gosh, that was totally Yoda."

Even with its positive reviews, there was no official reason given for why Cloak & Dagger wasn't renewed for more seasons, though a variety of reports claim its cancellation was a response to behind-the-scenes shifts at Marvel Studios. In previous years, various Marvel TV projects were outsourced to other networks, ranging from Netflix to ABC to Freeform to Hulu, but in 2019, Marvel Studios brought the MCU's slate of series into the fold, which saw a majority of projects developed for other platforms being scrapped. Cloak & Dagger wasn't the only casualty, as the highly anticipated Runaways and Helstrom live-action series both failed to move forward in the wake of that shift.

However, given the passionate followings earned by specific characters in other projects, the MCU officially brought back figures like Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio to reprise their roles of Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively, in recent MCU projects. While there's no reported plans to bring back Cloak & Dagger or those characters in any capacity, it's surely something we can't rule out.

The new Firestarter is described, "For more than a decade, parents Andy (Zac Efron; Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile; The Greatest Showman) and Vicky (Sydney Lemmon; Fear the Walking Dead, Succession) have been on the run, desperate to hide their daughter Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong; American Horror Story: Double Feature, The Tomorrow War) from a shadowy federal agency that wants to harness her unprecedented gift for creating fire into a weapon of mass destruction. Andy has taught Charlie how to defuse her power, which is triggered by anger or pain. But as Charlie turns 11, the fire becomes harder and harder to control. After an incident reveals the family's location, a mysterious operative (Michael Greyeyes; Wild Indian, Rutherford Falls) is deployed to hunt down the family and seize Charlie once and for all. Charlie has other plans."

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of Marvel's Cloak & Dagger.

