Show No Mercy In the Netflix Cobra Kai Board Game

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Battle for the glory of your dojo in the Cobra Kai board game. Strike first, strike hard, no mercy!

While you wait for the sixth and final season of the Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai on Netflix, challenge your friends to a game of Cobra Kai: Road to Victory from Asmodee. As the sensei, it's your responsibility to train your students to fight in the All-Valley Karate Tournament, thereby bringing glory to your dojo.

You'll upgrade your student's skills with training and flashback cards, and dice battles will determine the outcome of student fights. The last player with students remaining in the tournament wins the game. Each game takes roughly 30 minutes, so it's fast-paced fun. Additional details about the game can be found in the breakdown below.

Immersive gameplay: build a well-rounded team of combatants and train students in different martial arts techniques.

Gameplay includes 2 phases: Training Montage and Tournament

Students use the stats Speed, Form and Stamina to win their fights.

Face off to see who the strongest Dojo is. The last player to have any students remaining wins the game.

Cobra Kai: Road to Victory is available exclusively from Walmart for $24.97. However, if you really want to embody the "strike first, strike hard, no mercy" mentality, check out the Barbie Monopoly board game that was released earlier today.

Cobra Kai Season 6



The fifth season of Cobra Kai was released on Netflix last year, and the streaming service followed that up with the news that Season 6 was on the way. Unfortunately, Season 6 will be the final installment of the show, as the story is wrapping up.

At this point, we don't know when Season 6 will arrive. It seemed at first like the plan was to see it debut in 2023, around the same time that Season 5 debuted last year. That likely won't happen now, as production on the new season has hit delays related to the writers' strike.

In the meantime, there are now four Karate Kid movies on Netflix to watch.