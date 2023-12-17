Wednesday Spinoff in the Works From Netflix

A Wednesday spinoff is in the works at Netflix. According to Bloomberg, the streamer is developing a series built around Addams Family member Uncle Fester. Fred Armisen plays Uncle Fester on Wednesday. Per the report, the Uncle Fester project is in the very early stages of development with important details such as story, writers, and more still needed, but Amazon — which owns the rights to The Addams Family — is on board for the project. At this time, no other details about the spinoff were available.

The idea that Netflix would be developing a Wednesday spinoff should come as no surprise considering how popular the series has been. Wednesday is Netflix's most popular English language series ever with more than 250million views last year.

What Do We Know About Season 2 of Wednesday?

Right now, little is known about the second season of Wednesday in terms of story, though it was recently reported that production on Season 2 is looking to begin next spring. Additionally, the series' production will be moving from Romania, where the entire first season was filmed, to Ireland. Additionally, it's been reported that Season 2 will introduce another Addams Family character to the series and we also know that series star Jenna Ortega is set to have a more hands-on role behind the camera.

"We had already been throwing out so many ideas, and I'm somebody who's very hands-on. I want to know what's going on," Ortega admitted earlier this year. "And with a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved and such a legend, I just really didn't want to get her wrong. So, I try to have as many conversations as possible. On set, with the writers and Tim [Burton], we all would get together and decide, 'Okay, what works and what doesn't?' It was naturally already very collaborative."

She continued, "So in preparation for a second season, we wanted to get ahead of the curve and make sure that we could start the conversations earlier ... And I'm just so curious. I want to see the outfits, new characters that are coming in, scripts, and they were gracious enough to let me put the producer hat on."

Season 2 of Wednesday Is Set to Lean Into Horror

What we do know about Season 2 of Wednesday is that the series is set to lean more into horror than Season 1.

"We've decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more," Ortega revealed during a conversation with Elle Fanning for Variety. "Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously."

She added, "We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."

Are you excited for a Wednesday spinoff? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.