Netflix has long been trying to dive into the world of IP, but the streaming service now appears to be shifting that strategy ever so slightly. The service has several beloved properties of its own after quite a long time in the world of original programming, and it's clearly time to develop those films and TV shows into larger franchises, following the road map of most other studios in Hollywood. It appears the worlds of Extraction and Peaky Blinders will be among the first to get full universes from Netflix, with new spinoff shows being developed for both titles.

A new report from Bloomberg detailed some of the big franchise plans in the works for Netflix, as the streamer eyes a massive push in its existing IP. Wednesday, the biggest series in the service's history, is obviously at the forefront of those plans. There are multiple spinoffs in development for that Jenna Ortega hit, including a potential show about Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester. While Wednesday seems to be a priority, Peaky Blinders and Extraction are also on the list for new TV projects.

For Extraction, Bloomberg's report indicates there is one TV show set in the world of Chris Hemsworth's action franchise. There aren't any details about the potential series, but the events of Extraction 2 do open the universe up to multiple story possibilities, including something involving the character played by Idris Elba.

Peaky Blinders apparently has two different spinoffs in some stage of development. One is set to focus on Polly, the matriarch of the Shelby family, played in the original series by the late Helen McCrory. The other series has plans to be set in Boston in the middle of the 20th century, decades after the events of Peaky Blinders.

Extraction Future

In addition a potential TV project, Hemsworth's Extraction franchise is already set for a third movie with director Sam Hargrave. Earlier this year at Netflix's TUDUM event, Hemsworth took the stage to confirm that Extraction 3 was in the works.

"I want to thank all of you sincerely from the bottom of my heart, the fans and the support for the first film. We wouldn't be here without you. So thank you, thank you so much," Hemsworth told fans from the TUDUM stage. "I know we've only jkust release extgraction 2, but is anyone interested in seeing more of Tyler Rake in teh future? Well guess wha,t because between us, between us friends, we're already talking about Extraction 3 thanks to the response."