Cobra Kai Season 3 Trailer Teaser Released

The iconic Karate Kid franchise is returning for another round this January, as the popular Cobra Kai TV series debuts its highly-anticipated third season. After purchasing the series from YouTube over the summer, Netflix debuted the first two seasons back in August and Cobra Kai instantly became a hit for the streamer. Now, the third season of the series, which hasn't been released on any platform, is set to premiere.

With the arrival of Season 3 next month, Netflix is preparing fans by offering the new season's first trailer. On Tuesday, Netflix announced that the Season 3 trailer will be arriving on Wednesday, and releasing a short teaser in the process. Take a look at the teaser in the video below.

Should all of 2020 be forgot? Hell yes. Should the trailer for season 3 drop tomorrow? Also hell yes. pic.twitter.com/us32IV4FYP — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 8, 2020

Earlier this year, Cobra Kai star William Zabka spoke with ComicBook.com and teased what's in store for fans when Season 3 arrives in January.

"Well, nothing is as it seems, I can tell you that," Zabka told us. "Listen, for the character of Johnny, Ali, I've been saying this for the last two seasons, she's a big missing piece of his life. She's the love that got away and in some form would love to reconnect. But the show is full of surprises."

"Well, I could tell you this much. I mean, the end of Season 2 is a car wreck essentially. There's a lot of pieces to put back together," he continued. "There's a lot of healing that has to happen. There's a lot of growing that needs to happen. I've seen a lot of fan theories out there, and heard a lot of fan theories Nice tries. It's awesome. I mean, Season 3 is fireworks. And I think it's Season 1 and 2 combined on steroids. And it was a blast to shoot and it's gonna be worth the wait. It's hard. We were hoping it would be out before now too, but the world is what it is right now, and we're so happy to be at a great home like Netflix. And for our fans that have already seen the show to watch it and watch it again, and the new fans to come on board. There's a lot of work to get Season 3 ready. It's getting translated for 30 countries and all that stuff."

Are you looking forward to the third season of Cobra Kai? Let us know in the comments!