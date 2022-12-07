Codename Kids Next Door Creator Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Codename Kids Next Door fans are celebrating the series' 20th Anniversary. Cartoon Network is celebrating a pretty big milestone of its own with 30 years of the channel being celebrated this year. Mr. Warburton tweeted out a fun message today and the entire fanbase got a kick out of it. Codename: Kids Next Door was a big hit for Cartoon Network in a previous era. Much like Ed, Edd, and Eddy or Courage the Cowardly Dog, the fanbases have only grown with the pace of streaming technology. A lot of people on social media have been clamoring for a revival of some kind. While that seems unlikely at this point, that isn't going to stop people from wishing the show a happy birthday today. Check out the best posts right here.

Cartoon Network put out this description of the KND series with the 20th Anniversary here: "A mysterious treehouse hidden from adults is the headquarters for five friends known as Kids Next Door. These 10-year-olds take on adults to get out of going to the dentist or summer camp by using "2x4 Technology." They build and design elaborate contraptions using anything they can get their hands on: bubble gum, old wood, and spare tires. Each kid has a specialty and works with the team to win silly battles with adults."

20 years ago Codename: Kids Next Door premiered on Cartoon Network and gave birth to eleventy thousand worldwide operatives fighting adult injustices like making Summer school year round and raising the drinking age of soda up to 21. pic.twitter.com/dtMipvHybi — mr. warburton (@misterwarburton) December 6, 2022

Did you love KND while it was on? Let us know down in the comments!