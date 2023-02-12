Super Bowl 2023: Philadelphia Eagles Fans Suffer Cable Outage

"Fly, Eagles Fly! On the road to victory!" is the anthem of the Philadelphia Eagles, but Philly-area football fans are singing a different tune over an outage in Comcast's Xfinity internet and cable service on Super Bowl Sunday. Reads a tweet from a Comcast customer in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood: "Holy crap. Half of Philadelphia is currently experiencing a cable and Internet outage and Comcast/Xfinity are now saying it may not be back up until 6pm." That's half an hour before the Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

"We're aware that you may be experiencing [an] Internet interruption and are working to resolve the issue by approximately 02/12/2023 06:00 PM [Eastern]," reads an online support message from the Philadelphia-headquartered Comcast on Xfinity's outage map. "We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience."

Holy crap. Half of Philadelphia is currently experiencing a cable and Internet outage and Comcast/Xfinity are now saying it may not be back up until 6pm #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/juKemkuvYp — Dan (from Steely Dan)🧢 (@orencamera) February 12, 2023

According to one Comcast customer, the company initially estimated a fix around 2 p.m. ET before updating the repair time to 6 p.m.

"Xfinity is down in Fishtown!! At what time to we storm the Comcast building!?!" another resident tweeted. Wrote another frustrated Eagles fan, "@comcast explain yourself… ITS SUPERBOWL SUNDAY. Y'all do know the birds are playing, right????"

Many neighborhoods in Philly cable is down. Really Comcast on Super Bowl Sunday — Lisa Lisa D (@LisaLisaD2) February 12, 2023

As Philly-area fans took to social media to complain about the outages, a growing number of Texans began reporting Xfinity outages in major cities, including Houston. "WOULD BE SO MUCH COOLER IF THERE WAS NOT AN OUTAGE IN FISHTOWN FOR THE F—ING SUPERBOWL," one upset Eagles fan tweeted at the verified Comcast account on Twitter.

Hello and thanks for taking the time to reach out today. I am sad to hear you are without servies, and the estimated time of the services to be restored at 6pm. I would like to look into this with you. Please send me a DM with your first and last name and the full address.-Aaron — Xfinity Support (@XfinitySupport) February 12, 2023

@comcast explain yourself… ITS SUPERBOWL SUNDAY. Y’all do know the birds are playing, right???? pic.twitter.com/UmWxTTXz1v — Becca Leigh (@beccaa0929) February 12, 2023

And now they mock me with this email!! @Xfinity pic.twitter.com/gw6UzCI9tw — Kevin Parcell (@kevinparcell) February 12, 2023

