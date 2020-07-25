Comic-Con: Amazon Offering Free The Boys Season 2 Shirts

✖

As part of their efforts to keep the spirit of San Diego Comic-Con alive while everyone is stuck at home, Amazon Prime Video is still giving away swag to lucky fans! Over on the Amazon Virtual Con hub is a link for fans stoked about the return of The Boys to create their own custom designs and have it shipped to them free of charge. You can find that link here but as of this writing the site has a big red message that reads: "STORE CLOSED CHECK BACK LATER FOR AVAILABILITY." That verbage seemingly implies more stock is on the way, so keep checking this weekend!

The Boys will return for season 2 with new episodes on September 4. The first three episodes will debut on that date with five weekly episodes following in the subsequent weeks. Yesterday it was confirmed during the show's Comic-Con at Home panel that the series has already been renewed for a third season!

"Amazon, in a bold and historic push to expand their ‘weirdo’ demographic, has greenlit Season 3 of The Boys!" said showrunner Eric Kripke. "The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writer’s room and we’re sad to say, the world has given us way too much material. We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that’s up to a microscopic virus. As if that wasn’t enough, we’re bringing you a Season 2 after show, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys. Double entendre intended. Hosted by the incomparable Aisha Tyler and guest starring the cast and crew, it’s a deep dive into how we make this insane thing. Seriously, thanks to Sony, Amazon and the fans. We love making this show so much, and we’re thrilled we get to make more."

Check out the synopsis for Season 2 of The Boys below:

The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

