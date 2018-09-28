‘The Simpsons’ Clip Teases This Year’s Halloween Episode

Another year, another “Treehouse of Horror” from The Simpsons.

As we grind closer to the fall holiday, we figured it was as good a time as any to look back on a recent teaser that gave audiences at Comic Con International in San Diego their first look at the upcoming Simpsons Halloween special.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check it out above.

The clip shows off an attack of alien spores that are infesting Springfield — although arguably the funniest joke in the whole thing involves the Planet Express ship from Futurama and its final (?) fate.

The Simpsons is the longest running prime-time scripted television series and one of the most recognized brands in the world. Now producing its 30th season with more than 600 episodes, the characters have become household names. Recently, a real-life Kwik-E-Mart opened up in Myrtle Beach, and while the acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s intellectual property assets by Disney has raised some questions as to the future of the series, FOX has said they will fight to keep the show on their airwaves.

“Simpsons is so much a part of the brand,” Walden said. “There’s been such an incredible halo effect of that show and the other animated series that are on our Sunday night. There are no plans for them to go anywhere other than FOX.

“We have a couple years of episodes already in progress on The Simpsons. So down the line, what kind of decision is made I can’t really speak to. But for the foreseeable future, there’s so much upside and benefit to having a great Emmy Award winning, smart, provocative, quality show, that there’s no consideration of not ordering more Simpsons.”

Of course, with Disney’s purchase, they could try to move the long-running animated series to a network they own, such as ABC. But the Fox TV heads aren’t going to let such a major change happen without a fight.

“As long as we’ve all been in the business, networks have licensed shows they don’t have ownership of.” Walden continued. “The Simpsons generates lots of revenue and opportunities off network through consumer products and otherwise, and I feel confident that Disney and FOX are going to find a way to both have an interest in that show, and I anticipate it continuing to stay on the FOX network.”

FOX’s animated lineup, including The Simpsons and Family Guy, begins again this weekend when The Simpsons premieres its 30th season on Sunday, November 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.