Community: Gillian Anderson Jokes About Being in Movie After Twitter Tag Mishap

"Six seasons and a movie" is finally happening! Earlier this week, it was announced that a Community movie is finally in development with Peacock, and fans of the sitcom could not be happier. The show's sixth and final season was released over seven years ago, so it's been a long road to the film, but it looks like most of the show's cast will return. Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong are all confirmed to be returning. Currently, Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Chevy Chase are not confirmed to be involved, but Brown did tweet about the movie in a positive way. McHale also tweeted about the news, but he accidentally tagged X-Files alum Gillian Anderson instead of Jacobs, which led to a great response from the Emmy-winner.

".@alisonbrie @kenjeong @dannypudi @YNB @donaldglover @GillianA @peacock @SonyTV @CommunityTV," McHale tweeted. "Gillian Jacobs who? I'm in @joelmchale 😉," Anderson replied. "Perfect! Costume fitting and table read are next Tuesday," McHale wrote back. You can check out the tweets below:

Perfect! Costume fitting and table read are next Tuesday. https://t.co/dMGf5R9duz — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) September 30, 2022

In a press release statement, NBC Universal Television's Chairman of Entertainment, Susan Rovner. celebrated the move to give fans the win they've waited years for:

"'Six seasons and a movie' started out as a cheeky line from Community's early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy," Rovner said. "We're incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can't wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony, and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences."

"Community was light years ahead of its time when it premiered on NBC in 2009 and we are thrilled to once again visit the brilliant minds of Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest and this impeccable cast. We are grateful to Peacock, our partners at UTV, and to all the zealous fans who have cherished this iconic show." Jason Clodfelter, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television Studios added.



"This franchise is the very definition of community," said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. "We're excited to bring the band back together and continue the journey of these beloved characters."

The Community movie is scheduled to be released on Peacock in 2023.