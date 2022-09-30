Community Star Joel McHale Celebrates Movie News





Community's Joel McHale is celebrating the movie news on social media. Fans of the NBC sitcom were thrilled to see confirmation that the movie is in the works after all of these years. McHale made the effort to tag all of his co-stars for this one. As the rallying cry goes, "six seasons and a movie" was always a dream for Dan Harmon and the creative team. The actors also did their part to keep fan interest in the project alive. Now, there's a bright future ahead for the beloved series as more details continue to surface. Fans will be thrilled to hear that McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong are all back in the fold for this one. Peacock is bringing the entire series library to the service to celebrate the news as well. So, there's a lot to be happy about if you cared about the Greendale study group at any point in the past. Check out what the star said on Twitter down below.

"'Six seasons and a movie' started out as a cheeky line from Community's early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy," Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming offered in a statement. "We're incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can't wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences."



"Community was light years ahead of its time when it premiered on NBC in 2009 and we are thrilled to once again visit the brilliant minds of Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest and this impeccable cast. We are grateful to Peacock, our partners at UTV and to all the zealous fans who have cherished this iconic show." Jason Clodfelter, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television Studios added.



"This franchise is the very definition of community," said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. "We're excited to bring the band back together and continue the journey of these beloved characters."

Harmon had teased the movie with fans not too long ago. He told The Wrap that the murmurs around progress being made were true. "I'll confirm what Alison [Brie] said, which is that legitimacy is here, conversations and agreements are happening," Harmon began." "There's a story – who knows if we'll end up sticking to it, but it was something we had to compile in order to take it out and court various venues. And now negotiations happen."

