Community Star Is "Literally Dying" to Make the Movie Happen (Exclusive)

Dan Harmon's Community ran for five seasons on NBC, but with its final season pivoting to the Yahoo! Screen platform, neither the show nor its fans really got the sendoff they deserved, with Harmon offering a number of updates about delivering a movie to serve a more satisfying end to the concept all these years later. Fans aren't the only ones who are desperate for the project to take shape, as series star Alison Brie recently confessed how she is "dying" to see the project come together, while also knowing how many moving pieces must align for the project to finally be realized. Brie can next be seen in Peacock's Apples Never Fall, which hits the streamer on March 14th.

"I'm on board. I'm literally dying to do it," Brie shared with ComicBook.com of the project's status. "I don't have a script yet but I hear there is a script matriculating. I hear there's a script percolating ... The Community group chain is going strong. We are texting constantly. I think we're all excited to do the movie. We all want to be together doing it again. So it's a matter of getting those materials and figuring out people's schedules."

In regards to the complications of getting everyone's schedule in order, Brie joked, "Oh, we're so successful. It's so hard."

Reports claim that development was so significant that the plan was to start shooting the project in 2023, though the writers' and actors' strikes put a pause on the opportunity. There has yet to be a confirmed timeline for when the cast and crew can finally come together to make the project happen.

Apples Never Fall is described, "Based on Liane Moriarty's New York Times bestselling novel, Apples Never Fall centers on the seemingly picture-perfect Delaney family. Former tennis coaches Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy (Annette Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children (Jake Lacy, Alison Brie, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles), everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan's door, bringing the excitement they've been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' so-called perfect marriage as their family's darkest secrets begin to surface."

Stay tuned for updates on the Community movie. Apples Never Fall premieres on Peacock on March 14th.

Are you looking forward to the Community movie? Let us know in the comments!