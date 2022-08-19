Community Star Alison Brie Still Talks to Castmates About the Movie

It's been seven years since the fan-favorite sitcom, Community, came to an end after six seasons, and fans have been clamoring to see a movie ever since the finale. An ongoing joke of the show was about having "six seasons and a movie," and the cast has all expressed interest in returning. Discussions about the Community film have been ongoing for years, but the topic had a resurgence back when the series was put on Netflix in April of 2020, which was followed by the cast's virtual reunion. Now, the cast typically gets asked about movie updates during interviews. This week, Alison Brie was chatting with Yahoo Entertainment's Kevin Polowy about her new movie, Spin Me Round, and the Community cast's text chain came up.

"Constantly," Brie shared when asked if the Community cast still texts each other. "The text chain is going off constantly. We've already texted seven times today," she added with a laugh. "Danny [Pudi] and Ken [Jeong] saw each other at an event last night, so they sent photos. We text each other constantly. It's very cute. I love those guys. I hope we can get together and do the movie. Fingers crossed." She continued, "There have been some conversations, but I truly have no idea what is going on with it. No updates. Conversations, but no concrete details." You can watch the interview below:

Alison Brie says she and the Community gang are in constant communication and there are still conversations about doing a movie. pic.twitter.com/q7LdY4uArd — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) August 18, 2022

Earlier this year, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Joel McHale about his Super Bowl ad, and the actor revealed he still has high hopes that the Community movie will happen.

"I will say, I think that it's going to happen," McHale shared. "Like I used to say, 'I don't know.' We used to say, 'Sure, a movie could happen.' But I think more than ever, it actually could. I mean, I always say like, 'Yeah, sure.' I would always be just kind of blase about it, but this is like I think there's a much better chance than there used to be."

As for the Community group chat, Yvette Nicole Brown talked more about the cast's ongoing conversations last year.

"We have a reunion every morning," Brown revealed to Variety. "We have a group text that is popping. We joke and laugh with each other randomly. You never know who is going to start it — it may be a joke somebody has or it may be some fan art somebody got — but we always check in with each other daily. The movie? I think it's coming. I don't know when, [but] I know we all want to do it and that's half the battle."

All six seasons of Community are currently available to stream on Netflix.