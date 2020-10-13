Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer Remember Two and a Half Men Co-Star Conchata Ferrell

✖

The entertainment world is reeling from the death of actress Conchata Ferrell, after news of her passing was first announced on Tuesday afternoon. The actress, who was best known for her roles in Two and a Half Men and L.A. Law, passed away at the age of 77 on Monday, following complications surrounding a cardiac arrest. Fans and fellow entertainers have begun to offer tributes to the actress -- including two of her Two and a Half Men co-stars. Charlie Sheen took to Twitter to share a photo of himself and Ferrell on the series, calling her "an absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, [and] a genuine friend", and saying that her death is "a shocking and painful loss."

your "people"keeping was perfect. 💕©️💕 pic.twitter.com/cJMK8APgQV — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) October 13, 2020

Jon Cryer, who also starred on the series, posted a lengthy thread paying tribute to Ferrell, and calling her "a beautiful human". The thread included a story of the two meeting on her first day on Two and a Half Men, and the lengths Cryer had to go to to prove he was a fan of Ferrell's. He also called on his followers to check out the actress' work in other films, including Erin Brockovich, Edward Scissorhands, and Heartland.

I remember her first day on 2 1/2 Men. It was our second episode and I felt so lucky that they’d been able to cast her on the show. I gushed to her about what a fan i was of hers and she simply refused to believe it. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020

I’m glad that I absolutely knew how fortunate I was to share a stage with her. I treasured every moment and will continue to until we meet again. I have a feeling she’ll call me “Zippy” — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020

My Thoughts are with Arnie, Samantha, her family, and the many students whose lives she touched at UCLA. 2020 is just merciless.#RIPConchataFerrell — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020

Ferrell began playing Two and a Half Men's Berta the Housekeeper in 2003, ultimately appearing in 212 episodes until the series wrapped in 2015. The role helped her earn two Emmy nominations for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Ferrell's television career also included appearances on E/R, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Matlock, Good Times, The Love Boat, and Friends. Prior to Two and a Half Men, her biggest television role came as attorney Susan Bloom on L.A. Law, which earned her her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1992. On the film side, she appeared in supporting roles in Network, Edward Scissorhands, True Romance, and Erin Brockovich. She also voiced Bob's Mom in the 2012 animated hit Frankenweenie. Her most recent roles included multiple appearances on The Ranch, as well as A Very Nutty Christmas, and a role in the upcoming comedy Deported.

Our thoughts are with Ferrell's family, friends, and fans at this time.