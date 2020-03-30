The CW Announces Return Dates for The Flash, Riverdale, and More Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the entertainment industry, with countless shows and movies shutting down production due to social distancing guidelines. The CW‘s slate of original programming has been particularly affected by that, with flagship shows like The Flash, Riverdale, and Batwoman delaying new episodes for weeks longer than initially planned. If you’ve been among the fans who are wondering when new episodes will return — we finally have our answer. On Monday, the network confirmed the return dates for much of its new shows, which will be scattered throughout the month of April.

Nancy Drew will be first to return on April 8th at 9/8c, following a rerun of the third installment of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. Riverdale and its spinoff series, Katy Keene, will return a week later on Wednesday, April 15th at 8/7c, and Thursday, April 16th at 8/7c, respectively.

The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow will begin airing new episodes on Tuesday, April 21st beginning at 8/7c, with Batwoman and Supergirl rounding out the return of the Arrowverse’s programming beginning Sunday, April 26th.

Of course, there is no indication of how many episodes each of The CW’s shows will be airing once they return, as the shutdown puts a halt on new episodes being filmed. Both the final season of Supernatural and the second season of Legacies are being left out of this updated schedule entirely, as the series creators have confirmed in the past week that they are no longer able to finish more episodes during the shutdown. Supernatural‘s time slot is set to be filled by Whose Line Is It Anyway, while Legacies will be succeeded by the second season of In The Dark.

The Flash is also set to postpone its Season 6 ending until “later in 2020”, as it only has enough episodes to air through Tuesday, March 19th. After that, its time slot will be filled by new episodes of Stargirl, which will air a day after they debut on the DC Universe app.

What do you think of The CW’s return schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic? Are you happy that you’ll get to see new episodes of your favorite shows? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!