When Do The Flash, Riverdale, and More The CW Shows Return?

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our everyday life, and that’s begun to have profound ripple effects on the entertainment industry. Countless shows and movies have been forced to shut down production for the foreseeable future due to social distancing guidelines. As a result, a multitude of movies have been postponed, and many shows have been forced to shorten their seasons or delay future episodes. That has especially been the case with The CW‘s programming, as nearly all of its original shows have been off of the air for the past few weeks.

Thankfully, that is expected to change throughout this month, as a majority of The CW’s shows (outside of Supernatural and Legacies, which have announced that they will not be able to complete their seasons due to the shutdown) will resume airing new episodes. While it’s uncertain exactly how many installments each of the shows will be able to air — as much of that depends on how far into filming they were before the pandemic — it still will hopefully provide fans something to look forward to during the next few weeks of quarantine.

So, when do each of your favorite CW shows return with new episodes? Read on to find out.

Nancy Drew

Freshman series Nancy Drew will be the first to return, with a new episode airing tomorrow, April 8th, at 9/8c, following a rerun of the third installment of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. The return episode, which is titled “The Girl in the Locket”, will be the penultimate installment before the show’s “spring finale”, although it is unclear if that scheduling was in place before the pandemic.

You can check out the synopsis for “The Girl in the Locket” below:

“THE CLOCK IS TICKING – With only hours left, the Drew Crew must race against the clock to find a way to vanquish the Agleaca before she takes what is owed to her.

Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor & Lisa Bao.”

Riverdale

A week later, Riverdale will be making its return, airing a new episode on Wednesday, April 15th, at 8/7c. The long-awaited installment will be the show’s third-annual musical episode, which will bring to life an unconventional production of Hedwig & the Angry Inch.

You can check out the synopsis for “Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town” below:

“THE RIVERDALE HIGH VARIETY SHOW — After the previous debacles of “Carrie: The Musical” and “Heathers: The Musical,” Kevin (Casey Cott) decides to revive Riverdale High’s tradition of hosting a variety show. But when Mr. Honey (guest star Kerr Smith) forbids him from performing a number from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” Kevin and the gang rally against their principal — each by performing a number from “Hedwig,” turning the variety show into a full-fledged musical that reflects the students’ inner lives and struggles. And amidst all the drama, one forbidden “showmance” begins to blossom.

KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams.”

Katy Keene

Riverdale‘s spinoff series, Katy Keene, will return just a day later on Thursday, April 16th at 8/7c. The return episode will bring more drama into the lives of its “Core Four”, especially as Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) sets out to reform Josie and the Pussycats.

You can check out the synopsis for “Chapter Nine: Wishin’ & a Hopin’” below:

“TO GOOD TO BE TRUE — Katy (Lucy Hale) struggles with find her place with her new position and loses her confidence and turns to Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) who gives her good advice. Alex (Lucien Laviscount) wants to put together The Pussycats again, but what his dad envisions and what Josie (Ashleigh Murray) envisions for the group are two different things leaving Alex to make a tough choice. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) is happy that he is able to bring his current boyfriend and a budding friendship with an ex together, but things become a little messy. Meanwhile, Pepper (Julia Chan) is in an online feud that could ruin everything for her, and she is stunned when she learns who it is.

Camille Hyde and Zane Holtz also star. Pamela Romanowsky directed the episode written by Mia Katherine Iverson.”

The Flash

The Flash will return from an over month-long hiatus on Tuesday, April 21st at 8/7c, with an episode titled “So Long and Goodnight”. It has already been confirmed that the show won’t be able to finish filming its sixth season until later this year, with only enough episodes to air through Tuesday, May 19th. After that, the series’ timeslot will be filled by episodes of Stargirl, a day after they premiere on the DC Universe streaming service.

You can check out the synopsis for “So Long and Goodnight’” below:

“BLACK HOLE THREATENS JOE’S LIFE: After Black Hole hires Rag Doll (Guest Star Troy James) to kill Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Singh (Guest Star Patrick Sabongui) suggests he go into Witness Protection but Joe refuses to stop investigating Carver (Guest Star Eric Nenninger). While investigating Carver with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) runs into Sue (Guest Star Natalie Dreyfuss). Iris (Candice Patton) becomes suspicious of Eva (Guest Star Efrat Dor).

Alexandra La Roche directed the episode Written by Kristen Kim & Thomas Pound.”

Legends of Tomorrow

Legends of Tomorrow will also return the same night, on Tuesday, April 21st at 9/8c. The series’ latest episode, titled “Zari, Not Zari”, is expected to be a unique departure for the series, with a meta quasi-crossover with Supernatural.

You can check out the synopsis for “Zari, Not Zari” below:

“MEMORIES – Sara (Caity Lotz), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) find themselves in British Columbia searching for another piece of the Loom, but they run into a problem they couldn’t have foreseen. Zari (Tala Ashe) has been having trouble feeling like herself, so she goes on meditative journey at the suggestion of Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian).

Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) volunteers to try and help Rory (Dominic Purcell) with a personal problem. Nick Zano and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Tyron Carter.”

Batwoman

That following weekend, Batwoman will return from a month-long hiatus on Sunday, April 26th, at 8/7c. The return, which is titled “A Narrow Escape”, will play off of the recent betrayal that Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) enacted on Elizabeth Kane/Alice (Rachel Skarsten).

You can check out the synopsis for “A Narrow Escape” below:

“WHO’S A HERO NOW? – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) encounters a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces, testing the heroics of Gotham’s most stand-up citizens. Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) limits are tested.

Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Paul Wesley directed the episode written by Daphne Miles.”

Supergirl

Supergirl will air its latest episode just an hour later, on Sunday, April 26th, at 9/8c. The episode, which is titled “Deus Lex Machina”, will serve as the directorial debut of series star Melissa Benoist, and will also bring about a major shift in the fight against Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer).

You can check out the synopsis for “Deus Lex Machina” below:

“MELISSA BENOIST MAKES HER DIRECTORIAL DEBUT – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) proceeds to lay an intricate plan to bring Lena (Katie McGrath) closer to him, defeat Leviathan’s latest attack, and pit Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team against Leviathan. It is also revealed how Lex came into power after Crisis.

Melissa Benoist directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Brooke Pohl.”