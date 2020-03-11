Legends of Tomorrow: "Zari, Not Zari" Photos Confirm a Tie to Supernatural

The CW has released a huge batch of photos for "Zari, Not Zari", the upcoming ninth episode of Legends of Tomorrow's fifth season. The photos provide a plot twist that has been delighting and confusing The CW fans all day -- that "Baby", the iconic Chevy Impala car from Supernatural, will be making a cameo in the episode. Photos of the car got quite a lot of attention on Wednesday, and co-showrunner Phil Klemmer has confirmed that it's definitely an intentional homage. As he told Entertainment Weekly, the connection to Supernatural - and to the Vancouver filming location that much of The CW films on - came about in an interesting way.

"From the beginning, we knew that we wanted to set an episode in modern-day Vancouver, because directly following the crossover that was all we could afford… I’m kidding, sorta, not really," Klemmer joked. "Anyway, we wanted to do a spooky, Predator-style skulk-around-the-woods episode and at the 11th hour decided to have the Legends intersect with the crew of Supernatural. This was the inspired choice of our producing director Kevin Mock, I believe. In our world, Supernatural is a TV show, not a real thing. Sorry, Supernatural fans."

"The [Supernatural] producers were incredibly gracious and enthusiastic about this tip of the hat, however. They even let us borrow some of their musical score — listen closely!" Klemmer explained, adding that "Sam and Dean did not make the final cut, unfortunately. Or rather they were busy working on their own show."

This comment about the show being a show within the Arrowverse is supported by one of the photos of Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz), in which she holds a piece of paper proclaiming that Supernatural is filming in their location.

According to Klemmer, the car actually isn't the screen-accurate one Supernatural uses on set, but rather an epic fanmade recreation.

"From what I understand, the car wasn't the one from the show, but from a super-fan who created his own Baby," Klemmer revealed. "You gotta love super-fans. Can't wait until the first builds their own Waverider."

You can check out the synopsis for "Zari, Not Zari" below, and scroll through to check out the photos from the episode!

"MEMORIES – Sara (Caity Lotz), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) find themselves in British Columbia searching for another piece of the Loom, but they run into a problem they couldn’t have foreseen. Zari (Tala Ashe) has been having trouble feeling like herself, so she goes on meditative journey at the suggestion of Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian).

Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) volunteers to try and help Rory (Dominic Purcell) with a personal problem. Nick Zano and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Tyron Carter."

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Zari, Not Zari" will air on March 24th.