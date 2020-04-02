Nancy Drew: The Clue in the Captain's Painting Synopsis

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "The Clue in the Captain's Painting," the April 15 episode of Nancy Drew. In the episode, Nancy and the Drew Crew are chasing down details on the Aglaeca curse. The episode is listed as the series' "Spring Finale," which likely means that there will be a hiatus after it -- but it is not immediately clear whether that hiatus is one that was originally planned or whether this is simply the final episode filmed before everyone shut down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In either case, it looks like Nancy Drew will close up shop for a while just as other CW shows are coming back from a break.

The series has been chasing a central mystery all week long, while also having to tackle week-to-week one-and-done mysteries. It sounds like this week's episode will move both forward pretty aggressively.

You can see the synopsis below.

SPRING FINALE – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew investigate a mysterious death which also leads to new details regarding the Aglaeca curse. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Ramsey Nickell directed the episode written by Erika Harrison & Jesse Stern.

Nancy Drew airs on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of Riverdale. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

