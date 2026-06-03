Creator of Star Wars’ Cancelled Series Reveals Season 2 Plans (& Wants to Return)

When The Acolyte premiered in 2024, it was one of the more fascinating Star Wars projects to be released under Disney. Telling a story set around 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace, the show marked the first time Lucasfilm explored the High Republic era on screen. The Acolyte had the potential to pave a new way forward for the franchise, following an entirely new cast of characters while still finding room for connections that made sense (see: the Yoda and Plagueis cameos in the finale). Sadly, it wasn’t meant to be. The Acolyte was cancelled after just one season, but showrunner Leslye Headland remains optimistic it could return at some point.

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Speaking with Empire, Headland shared that she would love to make The Acolyte Season 2 if ever presented with the opportunity. “I would still want to do it! Absolutely,” she said. “As more people discover it, I think people may want to see some form of the story come back.” She also shed light on the material Season 2 would have tackled, including The Stranger’s connections to Vernestra Rwoh and Darth Plagueis, as well as “other sequel-established things.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Headland recalled reactions she’s heard from fans. “I speak with people who are really big fans, and were disappointed in the cancellation. I went to a play last night, and somebody was like, ‘I just have to tell you that I loved it,’” she said. “The guy I saw last night loved the additional lore and the fight sequences. Another woman loved the allegory for a religious experience. Somebody else really loved the way the Jedi were portrayed.”

Will The Acolyte Season 2 Ever Happen?

While The Acolyte proved to be controversial, it’s easy to see why some people were disappointed by its cancellation. The final episode seemed to be laying an intriguing foundation for the future, bringing powerful characters like Yoda and Darth Plagueis into the fold. The latter was perhaps the most exciting inclusion; fans had been waiting to see Plagueis in live-action since first hearing about him in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. For Disney to pull the plug on The Acolyte right after the show teased a role for the Sith Lord was a cruel twist. At the very least, a convincing argument can be made that The Acolyte Season 2 should be made so that Headland and Co. can follow through on those cliffhangers.

However, the questions of “should?” and “will?” are two very different queries. Whether or not The Acolyte is ever revived is ultimately Disney’s call. The Mouse House cancelled the series because it felt the viewership numbers did not justify the production budget. It’s unlikely that stance has changed in the two years since. In the aftermath of the peak streaming era, Disney itself told Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy that “streaming is dead,” an admission that the model was not sustainable long-term. As a result, Lucasfilm appears to be pivoting back to theatrical features. The Mandalorian and Grogu ended a near-seven-year Star Wars movie hiatus, Star Wars: Starfighter is on the way next May, and there are several other films in various stages of development.

Lucasfilm isn’t completely abandoning the streaming space; Maul – Shadow Lord Season 2 is in the works. However, after Ahsoka Season 2 releases in early 2027, there aren’t any other live-action Star Wars shows officially on the docket. That could change, of course, but considering Disney’s feelings about the general state of streaming, the studio may not prioritize new TV shows (outside of a possible third season for Ahsoka). Unless Disney executives believe streaming can be a viable outlet again, the odds of The Acolyte Season 2 happening are low — regardless of dangling plot threads or fan demand.

There are other ways the story of The Acolyte could continue. Perhaps the storylines from the finale could be picked up in novels or a comic series. The High Republic era is best known as a Lucasfilm Publishing initiative, so using one of those mediums to give Acolyte fans some closure would make a lot of sense. Obviously, it wouldn’t be the same was watching the narrative unfold in live-action, but it would be better than just leaving the story unresolved. Star Wars readers would probably appreciate a deep dive into Plagueis in official canon.

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