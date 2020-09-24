Creepshow Getting Animated Special on Shudder for Halloween

✖

Creepshow fans were disappointed to learn earlier this year that production had to be halted on Season Two due to the coronavirus pandemic, pushing the premiere of the new episodes into next year, but not all hope is lost, as Shudder has confirmed that it will be delivering audiences an all-new animated special. The new special was directed by showrunner Greg Nicotero and features the voices of Kiefer Sutherland and Joey King, with the special being based on two stories from Stephen King and Joe Hill. The Creepshow Halloween Special will be debuting on Shudder on October 26th, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Shudder unveiled a new look at The Creep from the set of Season Two, which you can see below.

“Survivor Type,” based on the short story by Stephen King and adapted by Nicotero, stars Sutherland as a man determined to stay alive alone on a deserted island no matter what the cost. “Twittering from the Circus of the Dead,” based on the short story by Joe Hill and adapted by Melanie Dale, stars King as a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on earth.

“Halloween wouldn’t be complete without Creepshow, so with the help of the father and son team of Stephen & Joe as well as a fantastic animated format, we get to continue the tradition and spirit of Halloween,” Nicotero shared in a statement.

“Although Season Two, now in production, has been delayed due to COVID, Greg and his team were still able to pull off this fantastic special so everyone will be able to enjoy a little bit of Creepshow during Halloween season,” Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager, added.

While an animated special might not be entirely what audiences are expecting, the franchise itself is no stranger to using the medium.

In the original Creepshow film, from director George Romero and writer King, animated sequences were used as interstitials to break up the segments in the anthology. With the concept meant to be honoring the spirit of horror and EC Comics from the '50s, audiences saw pages flip between the vignettes. Creepshow 2 embraced animation even more fully, with an entire wraparound storyline being told through animation, allowing them to convey a whimsical and frightening adventure that would have been nearly impossible to accomplish in live-action.

Check out The Creepshow Halloween Special on Shudder on October 26th.

