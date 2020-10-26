A Creepshow Animated Special Gets Trailer and Poster

Production on Season Two of Shudder's Creepshow series was about to head into full swing earlier this year, just when the coronavirus pandemic was growing more severe, forcing the TV series to shut down until recent weeks. Despite the number of fans who were anticipating a new season hitting the streaming service just in time for Halloween being disappointed by this setback, it's clear that Creepshow couldn't stay down for long, as Shudder is delivering audiences A Creepshow Animated Special just in time for our favorite holiday, with the new project getting the above trailer ahead of its debut on the service on Thursday, October 29th.

“Survivor Type,” based on the short story by Stephen King and adapted by Nicotero, stars Sutherland as a man determined to stay alive alone on a deserted island no matter what the cost. “Twittering from the Circus of the Dead,” based on the short story by Joe Hill and adapted by Melanie Dale, stars King as a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on earth.

“Halloween wouldn’t be complete without Creepshow, so with the help of the father and son team of Stephen & Joe as well as a fantastic animated format, we get to continue the tradition and spirit of Halloween,” showrunner Greg Nicotero previously shared in a statement.

(Photo: Shudder)

“Although Season Two, now in production, has been delayed due to COVID, Greg and his team were still able to pull off this fantastic special so everyone will be able to enjoy a little bit of Creepshow during Halloween season,” Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager, added.

As if this upcoming special isn't exciting enough for audiences, Nicotero confirmed last month that production was able to resume under strict health and safety protocols.

“I’ve never been happier to get behind the camera as I am today," Nicotero shared in a statement in early September. "After missing our shoot date in March by just over 48 hours, Season Two of Creepshow hits the ground running as cameras begin to roll. The cast and crew have a level of excitement and enthusiasm I’ve never seen before and it’s inspiring. So many of us in the entertainment industry have been waiting for the day we can begin to do what we do best — to have some fun together creating new worlds, new adventures, and new thrills.”

Check out A Creepshow Animated Special on Shudder on Thursday, October 29th.

Are you looking forward to the special? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!