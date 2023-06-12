Cristo Fernández Hopes For Ted Lasso Spin-off Stories (Exclusive)

Ted Lasso has come to a close, for now. The smash hit Apple TV+ series aired its Season 3 finale earlier this month, concluding the three-season arc that series developer Brendan Hunt and company had laid out from the beginning. The emotional Ted Lasso finale saw Jason Sudeikis's titular character leave AFC Richmond in favor of returning to the United States to be with his family once again, which left the club in the hands of Brett Goldstein's Roy Kent. The rest of the ensemble received their closure as well, with the likes of Hunt's Coach Beard getting married and Phil Dunster's Jamie Tartt making amends with his father. While many of the subplots are bow-tied, a couple Ted Lasso narratives end with a tease of what could come.

Speaking to ComicBook.com at the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premiere, Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernández hopes to see some of those teases realized in the future.

"I think there's potential to so many stories. It's the end for now, as you said. I just hope there's more too," Fernández said.

The biggest of those teases comes in the form of Keeley Jones (June Temple) pitching an AFC Richmond women's team to club owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham).

"I hope there's a spin for the woman's team. I hope there has spin for Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein). I hope there's spin for Rebecca, for Dani," Fernández continued. "There's potential to do many things, but for now I'm just grateful to have been part of it and forever grateful with Jason, Brendan, Joe [Kelly], Bill [Lawrence], the writers for giving me the opportunity."

His future on the AFC Richmond pitch may be uncertain, but Fernández is quickly becoming a busy man in Hollywood. He had a small role in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, is in production on Disney+'s remake of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, and just lent his voice to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Fernández emphasized that he is grateful to be part of these big franchises but added that he hopes he will soon have the opportunity to tell his own stories.

"I hope Transformers, Ted Lasso allows me to tell more stories also, the ones that I'm trying to create," Fernández added. "And thanks to everyone else supporting and cheering."

Ted Lasso Season 3 is now streaming in full on Apple TV+. Fernández can be heard as Wheeljack in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, currently in theaters.