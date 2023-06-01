Ted Lasso Producer Drops Biggest Tease Yet for Season 4 and Spinoff Plans

The final episode of Ted Lasso's third season was released this week, and it's expected to be the show's series finale. The plan was always to end the show with three seasons, but the finale did tease the possibility of some spinoffs. While fans await news about the future, the show's stars have been addressing the idea of potential follow-ups. Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard in addition to being the show's co-creator, recently took part in a Reddit AMA (via Deadline) and talked about the possibility of a spin-off.

"My pat answer, that is also 100% true: We don't know. We need a break and will take one presently. Nothing has been ruled out, everything is possible; but that includes the possibility that we're done. We won't know until we've sat with it for a while [and] decompressed," Hunt wrote.

Other stars have also addressed the show's future, and it seems no one involved with the show really knows if there will be more.

"I don't know, it's up to more factors than myself," Sudeikis previously told Variety. "The response to the show has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers. We have a tremendous group of actors. We have a tremendous group of people in production and post-production. All of those things are thrown into the jambalaya of possibility. So I couldn't say yes or no. I do know that this part of the show is what it's supposed to be. And it will be everything it was fortunate to become, based on all those added developments. As far as Season 4, I apologize for not giving you a more direct answer because I understand that's helpful for headlines."

When asked about a potential Rebecca spinoff while speaking to Collider earlier this year, Hannah Waddinham replied, "You know what? I genuinely can't even think about that. I wouldn't know how to let that in because I can't imagine, first of all, not being with Ted. And secondly, I am so immersed in the Greyhound world that my brain literally won't let that in. It's very strange. I can hear you, but I'm not acknowledging it."

When asked about the possibility of a spin-off about a women's soccer team, Juno Temple told Deadline, "I think it would be amazing to see how they would continue to do wonderful things together and also how that then would bleed out into other women passing that on to other women."

Are you hoping for a Ted Lasso spin-off? Tell us in the comments!