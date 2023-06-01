Ted Lasso Star Juno Temple Addresses Potential Women's Football Spinoff

Ted Lasso's third season came to a close this week, and there's a good chance that finale might be the last episode of the series entirely. "So Long, Farewell" certainly plays like a series finale. Of course, given the popularity of Ted Lasso, there's a lingering question about the future, particularly when it comes to spinoff projects. Can the franchise continue, even if the Ted Lasso character isn't involved? That's what everyone seems to be wondering, and one specific moment near the end of the finale set up a potential spinoff about the Richmond A.F.C. women's team.

Without spoiling too much, the finale of Ted Lasso sees Keeley show Rebecca a proposal for a Richmond women's team, and Rebecca seems more than thrilled with the idea. This seems like a route the show could go with a spinoff, focusing on a predominantly female cast.

Juno Temple, who plays Keeley on Ted Lasso, spoke with Deadline after the Season 3 finale and addressed the potential Richmond women's team.

"Just that final moment to have it be with Keeley and Rebecca, that to me was something that was so important because that relationship on and off camera has been something that has changed my life forever for the better. I also think it has created such an amazing conversation about how female friendships need to be viewed in this industry as extraordinarily important, powerful, brilliant, and uncompetitive, just loving relationships," Temple said. "And that's been something that I couldn't be more proud to be part of. I get to see that with Hannah [Waddingham], who's one of the greatest women I've ever met in my life."

"They want to help women believe in themselves because they've done that for each other, and they know how good that feels and how much strength it gives you," she continued. "Even when you take a knock, you've got somebody that can help support you. She had this moment, Keeley, this season when she doesn't quite know what to do when she's really vulnerable with a piece of her past being exposed. The person she goes to is Rebecca and Rebecca's advice is so brilliant. That's the way their friendship works, right? It's down to the real, raw, honest parts of who they are. That's why they can give each other the strength to be the women that they should be and that they deserve to own and, however many knocks there have been, there's also a step up or higher heel to put on. I think it would be amazing to see how they would continue to do wonderful things together and also how that then would bleed out into other women passing that on to other women. You see that also with this last season, how it ended with this extraordinary team. And all the boys were so magical together in this last episode where you just saw it was a family that they couldn't live without. It was something that was really amazing to watch, how that team has grown into such an extraordinary family."

