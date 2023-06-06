Ted Lasso Sequel Teased by Apple TV+

A week has gone by since Ted Lasso's third season came to a close, and fans are still wondering if there will be any kind of continuation for the beloved comedy series. The Season 3 finale certainly felt like a series finale in some respects, with Ted's story fully coming to a close. There are opportunities for the series to continue, though, in the form of some kind of spinoff or sequel. Apple TV+ hasn't announced anything just yet, but a tweet on Tuesday has fans questioning if some kind of announcement is coming. WARNING: Some Ted Lasso finale spoilers ahead...

The tweet from Apple contains a photo from the final minutes of Ted Lasso Season 3. Roy Kent, the new coach of Richmond, is standing beside assistant coaches Beard and Nate, representing the post-Ted management regime. They're all looking up at the reconstructed "Believe" sign in the locker room. In addition to the photo, the tweet includes a quote from the show, "Smells like potential." Take a look!

This is far from an announcement about the future of Ted Lasso, but it does seem like a big hint. The photo shows the new coaching staff following Ted's departure. And the quote paired with it seems to tease the future of the team under these coaches. There's potential in what the team has to offer following Ted's return to the States.

Adding to the speculation is a tweet from Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed, who plays assistant coach Nate Shelley. He quoted the tweet with nothing more than a "zipped lips" emoji, indicating he could be keeping some kind of secret. Of course, this could also just mean that he doesn't know anything, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating.

Given Ted Lasso's immense popularity, it's difficult to envision a world in which it just ends altogether. Whether there's a spinoff series about a Richmond women's team or simply a sequel that followed a Ted-less Richmond men's team, it's hard to believe in a future without these characters.

What do you think the future holds for Ted Lasso on Apple TV+? Let us know in the comments!