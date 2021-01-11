Vikings Wins Best Action Series at Critics Choice Super Awards

✖

The inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards debuted on Sunday with the new awards seeking to celebrate and recognize genre entertainment across both film and television. In 2020, while the COVID-19 pandemic certainly changed the entertainment landscape with production shutdowns and delays, there were still action series keeping us on the edge of our seats from week to week. And at the Critics Choice Super Awards, Vikings took home the award for Best Action Series.

Vikings beat out 9-1-1, Hanna, Hunters, S.W.A.T., and Warrior.

The History channel series first debuted in 2013 and ran for six seasons -- the back half of which was released on Prime Video on December 30, 2020. The series was inspired by tales of the Norsemen of early medieval Scandinavia.

"Our monumental Vikings saga is coming to its conclusion, but not before you’ve had to chance to watch some of my all-time favorite episodes,” added creator and showrunner Michael Hirst. “Prime Video will uniquely expose the series finale to a streaming audience first. Prepare to be astonished, and for many surprises along the way. And if you have tears to shed, then also be prepared to shed them."

Here's the official synopsis for the final season of Vikings:

"As we approach the end of our epic saga, the tumultuous conflict between the Rus and Vikings comes to a conclusion with grave consequences. While in Iceland, Ubbe is determined to fulfill his father Ragnar’s dream and sail further west than any Viking has traveled before. And there is unfinished business in England. The Vikings have established settlements there, and over-run most of the country – except for Wessex. The King of Wessex, Alfred the Great, is the only Saxon ruler to seriously challenge their complete domination. Ivar the Boneless must again face, in battle, the King he only knew as a boy for a final reckoning."

