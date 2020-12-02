Vikings Final Season Trailer Released by Amazon

The end is nigh for Vikings, with the final 10 episodes of the popular drama series set to debut later this year. This last installment will arrive a little differently than previous seasons, however, as History and MGM Television sent the first-run rights to Amazon. The back half of Season 6, which brings the story to a close, will be released all at once on Prime Video on December 30th. On Wednesday morning, along with the announcement of the premiere date, Amazon released the first trailer for the final episodes of Vikings.

The first half of Season 6 ended with Bjorn being betrayed and left for dead, as Ivar continues his quest for control and glory. As the trailer reveals, Bjorn isn't dead yet, and he will be fighting hard to make up for what was lost. You can take a look at the trailer above.

All five and a half seasons of Vikings that have been released to this point have aired on History, with just one episode airing each week. This new season will be released all at once on Amazon, though History will air the episodes on TV at some point in 2021.

"Prime Video has already delighted Prime members with all five and a half seasons of Vikings," said Brad Beale, vp worldwide content licensing at Amazon. “On Dec. 30, Prime members in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Austria and Ireland will be the first to learn the fates of the beloved characters as the epic drama concludes in the final 10 episodes."

"Our monumental Vikings saga is coming to its conclusion, but not before you’ve had to chance to watch some of my all-time favorite episodes,” added creator and showrunner Michael Hirst. “Prime Video will uniquely expose the series finale to a streaming audience first. Prepare to be astonished, and for many surprises along the way. And if you have tears to shed, then also be prepared to shed them."

Here's the official synopsis for the final season of Vikings:

"As we approach the end of our epic saga, the tumultuous conflict between the Rus and Vikings comes to a conclusion with grave consequences. While in Iceland, Ubbe is determined to fulfill his father Ragnar’s dream and sail further west than any Viking has traveled before. And there is unfinished business in England. The Vikings have established settlements there, and over-run most of the country – except for Wessex. The King of Wessex, Alfred the Great, is the only Saxon ruler to seriously challenge their complete domination. Ivar the Boneless must again face, in battle, the King he only knew as a boy for a final reckoning."

Are you looking forward to seeing the final episodes of Vikings on Amazon? What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!