Pedro Pascal Earned Emmy Nominations in Three Very Different Categories

It's Pedro Pascal's world and we're just living in it! The 2023 Emmy nominations were announced yesterday, and many of our favorites made the list. It was a big day for Star Wars with Disney+ and Lucasfilm scoring 20 nominations between The Mandalorian season 3, Andor season 1, and the six-episode limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi. It was an especially big day for The Mandalorian's star. While Pascal didn't get nominated for playing Mando, he did receive three very different nominations for various projects.

First, Pascal was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for playing Joel Miller in The Last of Us. The star will be going up against Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin from Succession in addition to Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk and The Old Man's Jeff Bridges. Pascal was also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for hosting Saturday Night Live back in February. Pascal is the only SNL host to score a nomination this year, which is pretty uncommon. For that award, Pascal will be facing off with Jon Bernthal (The Bear), Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building), Oliver Platt (The Bear), and Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso).

In addition to those nominations, Pascal also earned a nod for his narration on CNN's Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World. In this category, he's nominated alongside Mahershala Ali (Chimp Empire), Angela Bassett (Good Night Oppy), Morgan Freeman (Our Universe), and Barack Obama (Working: What We Do All Day). Pascal's three nods mark the actor's first time being nominated at the Emmys.

Succession Sets Emmys Record:

The Emmy announcements were a nig day for Pascal, but no one took home more nods that the fourth and final season of Succession. In fact, the series set a new Emmys record. As previously mentioned, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin are all up for Best Actor in a Drama, which marks the first time ever that three actors from he same show have been nominated for that award. In total, Succession scored 27 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Some of the other big awards Succession is up for include Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series (Sarah Snook), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck, and Alexander Skarsgård), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (J. Smith Cameron), Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (James Cromwell and Arian Moayed), and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Hiam Abbass, Cherry Jones, and Harriet Walter).

