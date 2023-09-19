Into the Badlands Star Daniel Wu Developing New Comic Book Franchise

After leading the criminally underrated Into the Badlands throughout its entire run, Daniel Wu is moving on to another universe on both page and screen — one that he created himself. Wu is teaming up with veteran comic book artist Sean Chen for a brand new series from 247 Comics called Evermind. According to Deadline, the plan is for Evermind to be adapted for both TV and film, with Wu playing the lead character.

Evermind centers around a character named Lucas Zhang, whose likeness is inspired by Wu. Zhang has spent decades developing new neurolink technology that can take humanity to new heights. However, when things take a dangerous turn, Zhang has to deal in even darker technology to save the life of his only child.

The Evermind saga will get started as a Kickstarter for the comic. Wu and Chen are planning to launch the Kickstarter project on Tuesday of this week.

"As a minority lead actor, no matter your level of previous success or notable roles, in Hollywood there are only so many parts you are going to be offered. So, I got to thinking, why should I wait around for that next opportunity, when I could just create and define it for myself?" Wu told Deadline in a statement.

"I found the perfect collaborator in Sean, because he had two characters he had been drawing for years, but it was this partnership that helped build out the backstory, the world, and the motivations of the characters themselves," he continued. "The best part of starting this journey in comics is that we aren't confined by the same sort of budget that prohibits film and television. Kickstarter gives us the opportunity to prove the viability of this property for multiple mediums, and bring fans along for the entire ride."

"At its heart, Evermind is about two people-a scientist father and his teenage daughter-who are driven apart by contrasting ideology and then forced together by incredible circumstances," Chen added. "I was really inspired by the story of Steve Jobs and his troubled relationship with his daughter, which was complicated and nuanced, and goes so much deeper than, 'You were never there!' This relationship is the story engine that plays out against a series of events where you wonder if the gulf between them will ever be closed and what will be the fate of the father's soul."

Are you interested in Wu and Chen's new comic universe? Let us know in the comments!