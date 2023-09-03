Daredevil: Born Again Likely Delayed Amid Latest Marvel Studios Shifts

The schedule shifts that started at the height of the pandemic continue to ripple through time three years later. Though Marvel Studios had been flawless with its release schedule prior to 2020, many of the projects released since have been pushed back multiple times. Though Hollywood's largely moved on from pandemic delays, studios are now grappling with delays as a result of the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Friday, Marvel Studios pushed back most of its projects as a result of the strikes, making the second season of Loki the last live-action show the studio will release this year.

The likes of Ironheart, Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries, and Echo have all been pushed back as well, putting more Disney+ shows in 2024 than ever before. Though it wasn't expressly stated in the initial reporting from THR, it's all but guaranteed that Daredevil: Born Again will have to be delayed well into next year or beyond.

Daredevil was one of the studio's first projects that suspended production when the strikes began earlier this summer, and it was only partially through its filming schedule. The show's monstrous 18-episode first season was set to film from February or so through Thanksgiving, so just three of the scheduled 10 months have taken place. At this rate, it's increasingly likely the show will be pushed back into 2025 at the earliest even though Marvel has yet to decide on both that and Wonder Man.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for the latest information on Daredevil: Born Again! The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.