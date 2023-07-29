Marvel's Daredevil Confirms First Details of New Comic Series

One issue remains in Marvel's Eisner-nominated Daredevil comic series from Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checcheto, and the man without fear will not be waiting too much longer before he returns. On September 13, a brand new Daredevil #1 will be released, featuring Mile Morales writer Saladin Ahmed penning the series and with art by Aaron Kuder. Ahead of the issue's debut, Marvel Comics has released the first preview of the new series, showing off Kuder's unfinished interior pencils and also some of the variant covers. Daredevil fans will perhaps love to see that Elektra will continue to operate as Daredevil in the series, wearing her iconic new costume.

"I wanted to only take this job on if I felt like I had a new, unique take on Matt and on Hell's Kitchen," Ahmed revealed to Marvel.com's This Week in Marvel podcast series. "And so that's at the center of this... him and his world, but it's the Marvel Universe. What I've really enjoyed in talking with other editors, other offices, is finding ways through these first couple of arcs we have planned to keep this centered on Matt, keep this centered on his people, in his world, but to bring (in a very organic and surprising fun way) some familiar Marvel figures that I think are going to blow people's mind when they pop up on the page!"

Marvel's description of the new series is one that sounds like it will pick up immediately after the end of the current series. It reads: "Daredevil #1 will reveal the shocking price Matt had to pay to escape the afterlife and the biblical consequences his freedom has unleashed on the world. A changed man in more ways than one, Matt has now embraced a new role in life while Elektra continues to defend Hell's Kitchen as the Woman Without Fear. Elektra would like nothing more than to give Matt the peace he deserves and allow him to live the life he was seemingly destined for, but a new enemy has other plans. Matt's reemergence has released an unholy threat and in order to stop it from preying on the souls of Hell's Kitchen, Matt will have to become the devil once more and reckon with the deadliest of sins!"