Marvel Reportedly Turned Down Daredevil Star's One Request

With everything we know about Daredevil: Born Again to date, Marvel Studios has confirmed just two people from the Netflix show will be returning. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are returning to reprise their roles as Matt Murdock and Kingpin, respectively, as fans wait to see whether or not other favorites will return. Though Marvel hasn't addressed any below-the-line talent in a public manner, one stuntman has confirmed he isn't working on the show. Chris Brewster, the stunt double for Cox during all three seasons of the Netflix series, has said he hasn't been asked back. In fact, Brewster said in one recent interview Marvel didn't even listen to Cox's request to have Brewster become a part of the revival.

"But ultimately with Born Again, I had no doubt that they were going to reach out to me. Charlie specifically requests me on everything, and he always goes out of his way, and fights for me to be there," Brewster said on an episode of Ikuzo Unscripted (via The Direct). "And he asked them over and over to bring me in, and I never even got a phone call. Ironically, nobody that worked on Seasons 1, 2, or 3 went back."

In that same interview, Brewster compared Daredevil's MCU return in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to a cartoon because of the show's heavy CGI usage instead of relying on practical stunt work.

"I think that, now that the MCU has taken over the character, I think they are really, really hurting it," Brewster said on the podcast. "If you watch She-Hulk, they turned Daredevil into a cartoon. It's all animated and it looks bad."

"You know, I love CG to enhance real movement, but if you don't have any real movement, it just becomes a cartoon. It's just CG and there's no weight to it," he added. "And what always made the action on Daredevil so good is it was visceral. You felt what Charlie was feeling, between his performance and being in there, in the action."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

