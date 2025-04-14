Marvel Fans Are Convinced a Daredevil Twist Is Happening in the Born Again Finale

WARNING: There are spoilers ahead! Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 has one more episode left to confirm a popular fan theory, but at the same time, it would undo one of the most shocking twists so far. Fans have hardly recovered from the season premiere, where Matt Murdock’s best friend and law partner, Foggy Nelson, was killed in a narrative prelude. Since then, many have theorized that Foggy is actually still alive, and there are some convincing ideas for how this could happen. As the season finale draws closer on Tuesday, April 15th, comment sections online seem more and more certain that we’ll see Foggy again.

First and foremost, we have to acknowledge that a lot of fans expect Foggy to return from the grave because the actor who plays him, Elden Henson, has been confirmed to be returning in Born Again Season 2. That could be a big red flag indicating his survival, but at the same time, Foggy could be appearing in flashbacks, dream sequences, or hallucinations. There is also the possibility of multiverse crossovers, as Season 2 will be a part of the MCU Phase Six, close to the end of the Multiverse Saga.

Comic Book Parallels

Those caveats aside, there are several ideas about how Foggy could plausibly return to the story floating around online, but many of them come back to a 2006 issue of Daredevil subtitled “The Secret Life of Foggy Nelson.” In the previous issues, Matt believes his friend died because Foggy was stabbed, and with his extrasensory powers, Matt could hear his heart stop beating. In reality, Foggy secretly survived the attack, and in the hospital, he accepted the FBI’s offer to enter the witness protection program.

Fans already had their eyes out for similarities to this story before Marvel drew even more attention to it. On March 21st — between the premieres of Episodes 4 and 5 — the official Daredevil account shared several side-by-side comparisons of comic book pages with scenes from the show, including Foggy’s death. Fans couldn’t help but wonder if this was a hint that the show would be borrowing more elements of Foggy’s story down the line.

“The Secret Life of Foggy Nelseon” was issue #88 of Daredevil at the time of its publication, but fans have noted that it was the 468th issue of the comic overall. It just so happens that the address for the law offices of Nelson, Murdock, and Page is 468 in the season premiere. This may or may not be an Easter egg — it’s clearly convincing evidence for some, if not others.

As for the story, the current plotline of Born Again is very different from the arc in which “The Secret Life of Foggy Nelson” was published, but that doesn’t necessarily tell us much either. The MCU rarely adapts comic book stories directly, often remixing their elements in new ways to keep fans on their toes. Even the original “Born Again” arc that this show borrows its name from is not being adapted here — it loosely inspired Daredevil Season 3 back in the Netflix days.

Still, there are some story elements that fans are taking as hints of Foggy’s secret survival. One big similarity between the comic arc and this show is the focus on persecuting vigilantes. In the comic, Matt himself was on trial, while on the show he was defending Hector Ayala, a.k.a. White Tiger. There’s also the matter of the villain behind it all.

In the penultimate episode, we learned that Vanessa Fisk orchestrated Foggy’s murder, and although the circumstances were very different, we got the same reveal in the 2006 comic. Whether this is an intentional parallel or not, it’s notable that we’re still getting revelations about Foggy’s death this late into the story. It’s a sign that he was not just sacrificed to the plot — there’s a greater mystery here, and perhaps more secrets to be uncovered.

Predictions for Born Again

Photo by Giovanni Rufino. © 2025 MARVEL.

If fans are correct and Foggy does turn out to be alive, we know by now that it won’t go exactly as it did in the comics. We have to consider the storyline the show has been building up to this point if we want to predict a twist this big, and fans have some creative ideas already. Many suspect that Foggy is angry with Matt and has kept his survival a secret to stay away from him. This is a good fit for their arguments in Daredevil Season 3, when Foggy wanted Matt to quit his vigilante work and Matt clearly couldn’t give it up entirely.

Along the same lines, it’s possible that Foggy was observing Matt from a distance and noticed that his friend finally gave up his vigilantism when he believed Foggy was dead. Foggy might have then stayed in hiding because he believed it was the best way to stop Matt from endangering himself. In this case, there would be less animosity from Foggy, but it’s hard to imagine how Matt would react to this revelation.

On the other hand, in the arc containing “The Secret Life of Foggy Nelson,” Foggy eventually discovers that he cannot return to his old life even if he wants to. When he tries, Foggy is captured by The Hand under the leadership of Elektra, and warned that they are watching him and they want him to stay in hiding. This would certainly be an interesting way to return The Hand to the MCU, but there’s not much real evidence of it at this point.

Whatever the plan is, we’ll know soon enough — even if it isn’t revealed in the Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 finale. Season 2 has already begun filming, and is slated to premiere sometime in the first half of 2026. At that point, we’ll see what Henson’s role is for ourselves. In the meantime, Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 concludes on Tuesday, April 15th on Disney+.