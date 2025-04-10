Daredevil: Born Again Reveals Why Vanessa and Wilson Fisk Are the MCU’s Best Couple

Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk and Ayelet Zurer’s Vanessa Marianna have always represented one of the most fascinating relationships in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since their first meeting in the original Netflix Daredevil series, their connection has been defined by mutual understanding and acceptance of each other’s darkest impulses. Daredevil: Born Again introduces a significant challenge to their marriage. During Fisk’s extended absence from New York City, Vanessa not only maintained their criminal enterprise but also developed a romantic relationship with a man named Adam (Lou Taylor Pucci). This infidelity creates an immediate fracture when Fisk returns with political ambitions. Despite promising Vanessa he wouldn’t harm Adam, Fisk secretly imprisons her lover in a basement cell, technically keeping his word while still exacting his revenge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Fisks’ attempts at reconciliation through therapy sessions with Dr. Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva) reveal deeper trust issues, particularly Vanessa’s growing suspicion about Adam’s whereabouts. By Episode 7, Vanessa finds herself at a critical crossroads, presented with an opportunity to betray Wilson when Luca (Patrick Murney) suggests they eliminate Mayor Fisk and return to their previous arrangement. This tempting proposition could have given Vanessa back the power she clearly thrived with during Wilson’s absence. Instead, she sets a deadly trap, secretly warning Fisk of the assassination attempt and allowing him to eliminate Luca. The moment reveals that despite their conflicts, the Fisks remain fundamentally united in their approach to power, and their relationship is strengthened through shared violence.

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

WARNING: Spoilers below for Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 8

Episode 8 of Daredevil: Born Again takes the Fisks’ complex marriage to its disturbing conclusion when Wilson finally reveals the truth about Adam to Vanessa. In a pivotal scene that serves as the emotional climax of their storyline, Wilson brings Vanessa to his secret basement, where Adam has been imprisoned. This moment forces both characters to confront the uncomfortable reality of their relationship. Wilson explains that he technically kept his promise by not killing Adam, highlighting his twisted attempt at moral compromise. “I can’t. I’m sorry,” Wilson tells Vanessa when she sees Adam’s condition. “I hear his voice, I see his hands, it’s unbearable.” The scene masterfully illustrates Wilson’s psychological torment. He genuinely wants to change and honor his wife’s wishes but remains paralyzed by jealousy.

The brilliance of this sequence lies in how it places the moral decision squarely in Vanessa’s hands. Wilson creates a situation where Vanessa must actively choose between compassion and violence, forcing her to reveal her true nature. When Adam begs for release, calling out to Vanessa for mercy, she responds by shooting him multiple times and ending his life. This shocking act underlines how Vanessa embraces Wilson’s darkness as her own. “I promise I won’t ever leave you again,” Wilson tells her afterward, to which she simply responds, “I know,” sealing their twisted covenant with Adam’s blood.

Vanessa and Wilson Fisk Are the Best MCU Couple (In a Twisted Way)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Adam’s imprisonment represents the turning point in Vanessa’s commitment because it confirms that beneath his mayoral facade, Wilson remains the Kingpin she initially fell in love with. Throughout Wilson’s political transformation, Vanessa grew increasingly uncertain about his fundamental nature as she watched him distance himself from their criminal empire in favor of legitimate power. This uncertainty created a wedge between them that was further widened by her affair with Adam.

However, Wilson’s treatment of Adam demonstrates his calculating cruelty, showing Vanessa that the Kingpin is still willing to do anything for her. The intensity of his devotion manifested through this twisted act of jealousy and restraint rekindles something primal in their connection. For Vanessa, seeing Wilson remain capable of such darkness reassures her that beneath his suits and speeches, the dangerous man she truly loves continues to exist. This realization allows her to fully recommit to their partnership with renewed conviction.

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

It’s also wonderful that Daredevil: Born Again never treats Vanessa as an extension of Wilson, giving her agency to act independently. Throughout the series, Vanessa has demonstrated strategic thinking that rivals Wilson’s capabilities. During his absence, she also expanded their criminal enterprise and commanded respect from hardened criminals who previously answered only to the Kingpin. Her execution of Adam proves that she’s not simply Wilson’s consort but his equal.

What sets Wilson and Vanessa’s relationship apart in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is how their bond strengthens through shared moral compromise rather than redemption. Unlike the average MCU relationship that pushes characters toward heroism, the Fisks find a connection in their mutual willingness to cross ethical lines. This makes them uniquely dangerous antagonists in Daredevil: Born Again, as their reconciliation combines Wilson’s political power with Vanessa’s business acumen into a formidable alliance against Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and his allies.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere on Disney+ every Tuesday.

Did you like how Daredevil: Born Again solved the Adam issue? What do you think will happen next with Wilson and Vanessa? Join the discussion in the comments!