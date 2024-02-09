Bullseye's Divisive New Costume Showed Up Before Daredevil: Born Again Appearance

A look back at a Marvel comic reveals this isn't the first time we've seen Bullseye's new costume for Daredevil: Born Again. If you haven't been keeping up with all things Daredevil, the Marvel Studios project has begun filming, and set photos are making their way onto social media. Earlier this week, fans got to peek at new costumes for Daredevil and Bullseye. Many have pointed out that Bullseye's costume is a lot different than what he normally wears in the comics. However, if we take a look back at Daredevil's ongoing comic book series from 2020, we see that Bullseye's Daredevil: Born Again ensemble might have come straight from the source material.

A post from former Daredevil artist Marco Checchetto on March 5, 2020 features updated costumes for villains Bullseye, Crossbones, and Rhino. "Daredevil #19. Characters sketches for INFERNO. In stores now," Checchetto wrote. Of the three character designs, Bullseye's is the one that should catch the eyes of Marvel fans. Bullseye is wearing a more real-world outfit featuring a black top and mask, with brown cargo pants. It's very similar to the costume that the Bullseye stuntman and actor Wilson Bethel was spotted in on the set of Daredevil: Born Again. Perhaps the comics are where Marvel Studios found the inspiration for the updated Bullseye costume, which happens more times than we realize.

What is Daredevil: Born Again about?

There will be many familiar faces when Daredevil: Born Again debuts on Disney+. Along with Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio reprising their roles as Matt Murdock / Daredevil and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, respectively, the series will also bring back Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, and Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter / Bullseye, with Jon Bernthal returning as Frank Castle / The Punisher.

New cast members for the series will include Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Margarita Levieva.

"I think it's definitely a new show. It's not the Netflix show. It's definitely a new show," D'Onofrio told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "I mean, all I can say is that Charlie [Cox] and I are not bored. We are having a great time. We have a great cast, and I think everybody else is having a great time too. Charlie's one of my favorite people, and I know that he comes here every day ready to knock it out of the park and you know how I am, I'm totally into this part, so I'm there for the same reason."

"We're really just delivering. It's a lot of work. Charlie's amazing because he has to do all the stunts and stuff, so he's in constant training and learning different things," the actor added. "But the scenes are great. I'm trying to skirt around specifics, but I can only say that it is a different show and it feels like a different show."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ at some point in 2025.

