Rosario Dawson Addresses Marvel Return as Daredevil: Born Again Films

Daredevil star Rosario Dawson addressed her return in Daredevil: Born Again. On Twitter, a fan asked about getting involved with the Disney+ reboot. Dawson replied, "Of course #unfinishedbusiness." So many familiar faces are back for Daredevil: Born Again. Of course Charlie Cox is there, but so many returning actors have been announced. Wilson Bethel, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Jon Bernthal and more are all in the fold for this new effort. However, there are still some faces like Dawson curiously missing from the picture. Ayelet Zuer isn't back as Vanessa Fisk, so it isn't a complete and utter re-tread. So, maybe it will happen if the Multiverse allows it.

"People keep asking me if I'm gonna be on Daredevil: Born Again, and I'm always like, 'Well, [Disney] knows where I am,'" Dawson said in a previous THR interview before Ahsoka came out. "So, it's been a pretty remarkable journey to be at this place now and just working at this scale." Maybe there's still some hope, but filming has already begun and its getting late fast.

Doing Right By The Original Show

(Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Fans have gotten so many looks at Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio since they were introduced to the MCU. Daredevil: Born Again thrusts them into the spotlight in a major way. Echo's press tour saw D'Onofrio talk to ComicBook.com about how the new show carries from the Netflix era. While he couldn't give us all the goodies, it's clear that the creative team is thinking about these decisions and keeping a lot of this consistent. Check out what he had to say down below.

"I really can't say much, as you know, but I will say that while I was shooting Echo, I realized it confirmed a lot for me," D'Onofrio began. "Which was that even if people had never seen the original Daredevil, the tone of Echo and the writing of Echo allowed me to present the character to even a new audience, not just audiences that had seen Daredevil before. And the way that I think he's best portrayed, I think in that tone, he's best portrayed like that, and we're going to continue that. You created something that was really, really beautiful. And so, they're like your children."

What's Going On With The Defenders?

(Photo: Disney+)

There has been a lot of chatter online about the DefenderVerse and how those characters factor into the MCU's Sacred Timeline. Marvel executive Brad Winderbaum talked about bringing the Defenders to the MCU with ScreenRant. He argues that Daredevil and his allies are a part of the Marvel Studios picture now. And the conversation took off.

"I can say that up until this point, we've been a little bit cagey about what's Sacred Timeline, what's not Sacred Timeline," Winderbaum explained. "That was born of, frankly, a period at the studio where we were like, 'We have to stick the landing with the vendors.' It was another part of the company developing the Netflix stuff. We were aware of what they were doing, they were aware of what we were doing, but there was a lot to balance anyway."

He did mention, "But now that some time has passed; now that we see actually how well integrated the stories are, I think that I personally, Brad Winderbaum, would be confident in saying [Daredevil] is part of the Sacred Timeline."

