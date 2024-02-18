Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again: Punisher Set Photos Appear Online

Principal photography for Daredevil: Born Again continues around New York's boroughs, with even more set photos surfacing online after a return to filming outdoors. Following swaths of set photos earlier this year, the latest seems to confirm the return of Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, the vigilante best known as The Punisher.

In the latest batch of set photos, The Punisher can be seen having an interaction with White Tiger, another anti-hero seen in the earliest batch of set photos. It's unclear if The Punisher will be wearing his iconic skull costume in the series or not, especially given the logo's recent controversies.

JON BERNTHAL ON SET OF #DaredevilBornAgain AS THE PUNISHER WAITING FOR WHITE TIGER AROUND THE CORNER pic.twitter.com/Fgf8Q03IkK — ant.🩷🎸 (@AnthonyweinVO) February 17, 2024

The Punisher was one of the first characters reported to return, though it has yet to be officially confirmed by Marvel Studios. Though Bernthal himself has teased a return, he has yet to explicitly say he'll be back in the MCU. In an interview in January, the actor revealed just how much the character and his history meant to him.

"I think there's a reason why that character has resonated as deeply and strongly as he has," Bernthal told Collider at the time. "In the hearts and minds of comic book fans and first responders and people in the military and people all over the globe. I think there's a little bit of Frank Castle in everybody. He exists very strongly inside me and I care about that character deeply. I also know that it's absolutely essential that if we do it, we do it right and we have real sacred integrity to the source material and to what is at the core of Frank. I'm gonna do my absolute best to make sure that, if and when we do it, we do it right."

Bernthal appeared as Castle in two seasons of a solo The Punisher series, in addition to debuting during the second season of Daredevil. Should he, in fact, appear in Daredevil: Born Again, it'd mark a sizable shift for the MCU on its venture into more street-level storytelling.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ at some point in 2025. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.