Daredevil Fans Mixed on Character's New Born Again Suit
Fans of Daredevil: Born Again aren't sure what to think about the character's new suit.
A new Daredevil suit is on the way. With Daredevil: Born Again filming principal photography once again, plenty of set photos have surfaced from the show's sets in and around New York City. In the latest snapshots shared of the series, the eponymous vigilante played by Charlie Cox can be seen donning an all-new suit, one made just for his next appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
As compared to the suits he's worn before, the Daredevil: Born Again is much more red than any prior iteration. While the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law suit had hints of yellow throughout, a nod to the character's earliest comic book appearance, this suit is missing all of that. Suffice it to say, fans are a bit mixed on the new suit and are taking to social media to share their thoughts—keep scrolling to see what people are saying!
Fixed It
I tried to fix the daredevil suit. pic.twitter.com/vxd3VFT6hU— 𝐃ane (@comikztar) February 6, 2024
Pretty Amazing
This suit is pretty amazing. pic.twitter.com/09CHoqGN29— Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) February 6, 2024
My Biggest Issues
My biggest issues with these suits is that there’s just no iconography on them. Nothing about this is inherently Daredevil other than the helmet.— Jake! 🔜 C2E2 (@Vaughanilla_) February 6, 2024
The design is just armor padding “tacticool” pic.twitter.com/tJbJA0PL6E
9/10
This Daredevil suit would be a 10/10 if they gave him the double D’s on his chest so it’s sitting at a 9/10 for me pic.twitter.com/BQ9Vo0nwHd— PridefulSin🫧 (@ReignOfPride) February 6, 2024
Old Is Special
This suit will always be so incredibly special to me. It just had real aura that represented a perfect first season and the start of such a dark and gritty Daredevil story pic.twitter.com/pBpW4iQuS1— Aniq (@aniqrahman) February 6, 2024
Peacemaker
Slightly adjusted and added the logo to the Daredevil suit and it looks 1000 times better wtf pic.twitter.com/1IgFCqhfms— Pｪssmaker, FNAF movie hater (@Massive_Peace) February 6, 2024
Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ at some point in 2025.