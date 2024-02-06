Daredevil Fans Mixed on Character's New Born Again Suit

A new Daredevil suit is on the way. With Daredevil: Born Again filming principal photography once again, plenty of set photos have surfaced from the show's sets in and around New York City. In the latest snapshots shared of the series, the eponymous vigilante played by Charlie Cox can be seen donning an all-new suit, one made just for his next appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As compared to the suits he's worn before, the Daredevil: Born Again is much more red than any prior iteration. While the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law suit had hints of yellow throughout, a nod to the character's earliest comic book appearance, this suit is missing all of that. Suffice it to say, fans are a bit mixed on the new suit and are taking to social media to share their thoughts—keep scrolling to see what people are saying!