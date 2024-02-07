Daredevil: Born Again Casts Family Member of Major Character

It looks like another Urich may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tuesday, it was revealed Daredevil: Born Again has cast Genneya Walton as a journalist in the series. While the initial trade reporting from Deadline doesn't pointedly say she's playing the daughter or granddaughter of one Ben Urich, it does specifically state she has ties with someone from the original Daredevil series.

Urich (Vondie Curtis-Hall) is a fan-favorite from the first season of Daredevil, a journalist for the New York Bulletin looking to take down Kingpin's criminal empire through the press. Given Urich was killed by Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) himself, it's increasingly possible Walton's character to be a helpful allie to the likes of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and company.

What Is Daredevil: Born Again About?

Daredevil: Born Again will follow the latest battle between Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). New cast members for the series will include Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Margarita Levieva. Jon Bernthal will also return in his previous role of Frank Castle / The Punisher, as will Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter / Bullseye.

"I think it's definitely a new show. It's not the Netflix show. It's definitely a new show," D'Onofrio told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "I mean, all I can say is that Charlie [Cox] and I are not bored. We are having a great time. We have a great cast, and I think everybody else is having a great time too. Charlie's one of my favorite people, and I know that he comes here every day ready to knock it out of the park and you know how I am, I'm totally into this part, so I'm there for the same reason."

"We're really just delivering. It's a lot of work. Charlie's amazing because he has to do all the stunts and stuff, so he's in constant training and learning different things," the actor added. "But the scenes are great. I'm trying to skirt around specifics, but I can only say that it is a different show and it feels like a different show."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ at some point in 2025. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.