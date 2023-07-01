Daredevil Goes to Hell in New Marvel Preview

There's only a few issues left in writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto's run on Daredevil. In fact, only two remain, but Marvel's Man Without Fear is headed for a fight that comic readers may be surprised hasn't happened before. Matt Murdock's quest to defeat The Beast, the evil entity that powers The Hand and which he fought previously during "Shadowland," has brought him to the gates of hell. The most recent issue of the series saw Matt enter a cave to confront the beast, seemingly headed down to the inferno for one last battle.

Considering Daredevil's moniker, and the fact that other Marvel characters have been to hell, you might be surprised to learn this is his first time going down there, even though he learns it's not REALLY hell. This realm that The Beast has been banished too may look demonic, have pools of fire all around, and demons pretending to be Matt Murdock's deceased loved ones, but it's apparently not hell. In any event, Marvel Comics has released a full preview of the new issue which debuts next week. Check out the first four pages along with the full soliciatation below.

Daredevil #13

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

DAREDEVIL IN HELL! Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto are on the last leg of their tour de force through Matt Murdock's life...and afterlife.

Rated T+

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: $3.99