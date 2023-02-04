Daredevil: Born Again: New Cast Information Could Signal Return of Tracksuit Mafia

Marvel Studios' stab at a Daredevil story is set to begin filming in a matter of weeks, and more cast information has started to surface regarding the upcoming Disney+ project. To date, only Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have been confirmed to return to the roles they first originated on the Netflix series. That means this latest round of casting news includes breakdowns for only new roles, joining the other handful of actors that have already been cast in similar positions.

The latest comes from insider Daniel Richtman, who has obtained a casting breakdown for five new roles, all of which are at a recurring guest level. There's Derek, an "Asian-American male in his late 20s to early 30s" who "whorks at a professional office and assists where needed." Then there's Barry, a "slight, bookworm-ish bureaucrat who meets with a colleague," while Angelo, an "Italian-American, an old-school mobster type dressed to the nines" and Alexei "a Russian or Eastern European" actor are also in the series. Of note, Alexei's description lists the character as donning "a sweatsuit for his business meeting," potential signaling the return of the Tracksuit Mafia that first debuted in Marvel's Hawkeye. Finally there's "Lorenzo, a hot-headed mafioso in more casual dress."

The return of the Tracksuit Mafia makes the perfect amount of sense, given Kingpin (D'Onofrio) oversaw the group in Hawkeye. Given the fact he's now at-odds with Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), his current relationship with the group has yet to be seen. Luckily for us, that plot thread is likely to be explored in Echo, which is set to hit Disney+ at some point within the next year.

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!