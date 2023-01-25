Daredevil: Born Again Reportedly Staffed Writer's Room with Lawyers

Filming will soon begin on Daredevil: Born Again, featuring the highly-anticipated long-form return of Marvel's Man Without Fear. Tuesday, word broke the writer's room led by Chris Ord and Matt Corman featured some alumni from The CW's ArrowVerse. Not only that, but it looks like that room as also staffed by practicing attorneys as well.

The latest comes from The Cosmic Circus, which has managed to come across a list of the writers involved in the series. Those writers include David Deige, Thomas Wong, and Zachary Reiter. Feige—no relation to Kevin—served as a public defender in the Big Apple before writing for shows like Raising the Bar and For Life. Wong was also an attorney in New York before writing on Bull, Minority Report, and Good Trouble. Reiter was a prosecutor, serving as assistant district attorney in Queens. Reiter's spent time writing for Law & Order: Organized Crime and CSI: New York.

The series has received an 18-episode for its first season, a significant increase over the standard order for shows on Disney+.

"I'm fascinated to discover why they've chosen to do 18," Born Again star Charlie Cox told NME last December. "I'm imagining there's going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that's done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world... I think there's something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero's day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!