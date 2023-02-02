Daredevil: Why Elodie Yung's Elektra May Not Appear in Born Again

Elodie Yung became a Marvel fan-favorite the second she debuted on Daredevil, leading some to speculate about her potential return when Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney+ next year. While the possibility of her return is still quite possible, a news clip on Wednesday shows how difficult it may.

Fox opted to renew the Yung-starring The Cleaning Lady for a third season. Given the 18-episode length of Born Again, scheduling both a sizable Marvel role and a network series would be awfully difficult. Even more so when you remember the Daredevil reboot is supposed to start filming this month and last throughout the remainder of the year.

"I'm fascinated to discover why they've chosen to do 18," Charlie Cox said in a recent interview with NME. "I'm imagining there's going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that's done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world... I think there's something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero's day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up."

Should Yung return, she'd be the third Daredevil star to return other than Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Newcomers include Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, and The Book of Mormon's Nikki James.

It should be noted that while the scheduling does pose a significant challenge, The Cleaning Lady has an abbreviated production schedule considering Fox has given it episodes of 10 and 12 episodes for its first two seasons.

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!