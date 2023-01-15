Daredevil Recruits a Deadly Avenger in His Fight Against The Punisher

The battle between The Hand and The First is only beginning and soon, one of the sides will need to enlist the help of one of Marvel's most popular characters to help their cause. In the preview to The Punisher #9 from Jason Aaron, Jesus Saiz, and Paul Azaceta, Daredevil can be seen brooding over the city as he lobbies Wolverine to join his side of the fight.

If you've been keeping up with both The Punisher and Daredevil, you'll know that Matt Murdock now finds himself as king of The Fist, an organization founded to keep The Hand in check. When it comes to The Hand, however, the ancient cult is now lead by Frank Castle's Punisher.

Now, things are set to get much more fiery before they begin to calm down in The Punisher #9, which you can see the first few pages of below. "The epic showdown between the God of War and the Fist of the Beast. But even if the Punisher somehow survives Ares, other forces are already gathering to bring him down, once and for all," Marvel says of the upcoming issue.