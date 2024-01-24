The MCU's Punisher Might Look Completely Different

Amongst everyone returning for Daredevil: Born Again is Jon Bernthal's The Punisher, a fan-favorite character that had his own series in Netflix's DefendersVerse. Even though Marvel Studios has now shown its willingness to make TV-MA programming with Echo, The Punisher is a whole different can of worms. The character's logo has been mired in controversy over the past few years, forcing Marvel to come up with an entirely new design for the character. In fact, it's possible that redesign is something that could be adapted for the character's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A recent The Punisher series from Jason Aaron and Jesus Saiz makes Frank Castle the avatar of The Hand, an ancient martial arts organization led by a demon known as The Beast. The adaptation and change to The Punisher is now not only possible due to Marvel Studios' larger budgets for its shows, affording the opportunity to give The Punisher supernatural storylines, but it's also something that would help Marvel Studios distance itself from the logo being used from unsavory actors in the real world.

"After writing the Punisher over the years, I've always been fascinated by the character of Frank Castle. What moments made him the Punisher, even before that fateful day in the park? And how far will he go to win the war that has consumed his life? Spoiler: as far as it damn well takes," Aaron previously said of the changes. "This story is the destined next step in the dark and tragic evolution of Frank Castle, from troubled kid to heroic soldier to revenge-driven vigilante...to the duly anointed King of Killers. Believe me when I say, I am as excited about this story as anything I've ever written for Marvel."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ at some point in 2025.