Daredevil: Born Again Has the Opportunity to Do the Coolest Thing Ever

The first season of Daredevil was first released on Netflix on April 10, 2015. At the time, the streamer debuted the first 13 episodes of the show, effectively launching its own little corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series would go on to anchor the streamer's "DefendersVerse," eventually helping establish shows like Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and The Punisher. Now, Marvel Studios has a prime opportunity to do one of the coolest things involving the character.

Should the stars align right, the Kevin Feige-led outfit could choose to release Daredevil: Born Again on April 10, 2025, 10 years to the day the series first debuted on Netflix. Now that the show has restarted production, it's likely principal photography will wrap at some point this summer, if not before. Should that be the case, there's more than enough time to get the series polished and ready before next April.

Given how symbolic it is to name the series Born Again, setting the release date on April 10, 2025 could add tremendous depth to a marketing campaign that's sure to feature the first three Daredevil seasons a plenty.

What Is Daredevil: Born Again About?

Daredevil: Born Again will follow the latest battle between Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). New cast members for the series will include Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Margarita Levieva. Jon Bernthal will also return in his previous role of Frank Castle / The Punisher.

"I think it's definitely a new show. It's not the Netflix show. It's definitely a new show," D'Onofrio told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "I mean, all I can say is that Charlie [Cox] and I are not bored. We are having a great time. We have a great cast, and I think everybody else is having a great time too. Charlie's one of my favorite people, and I know that he comes here every day ready to knock it out of the park and you know how I am, I'm totally into this part, so I'm there for the same reason."

"We're really just delivering. It's a lot of work. Charlie's amazing because he has to do all the stunts and stuff, so he's in constant training and learning different things," D'Onofrio added. "But the scenes are great. I'm trying to skirt around specifics, but I can only say that it is a different show and it feels like a different show."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ at a later date. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.