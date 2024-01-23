How Bullseye Can Get His Comic Suit in Daredevil: Born Again

Bullseye is on his way back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with ComicBook.com reporting Tuesday the character, as played by Wilson Bethel, will be appearing in Daredevil: Born Again. Though the character donned a costume in the third season of Daredevil, it was nothing more than an old version of the Man Without Fear's scarlet and black suit. Now that Bullseye will appear in a project produced by Marvel Studios, as opposed to the lower-budget Marvel Television, it's all but guaranteed he'll get his iconic comics costume.

Luckily for fans holding their breath, the closing moments of Daredevil Season Three set up the character's return nicely. In the final fight between Bullseye (Bethel), Daredevil (Charlie Cox), and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), the latter hoists Bullseye up and rams him against a brick pillar, shattering the vigilante's back. The show then ends with Bullseye's spine being operated on by a Doctor Oyama.

Fans of the X-Men will will recognize Kenji Oyama as the character Lord Dark Wind, the father of Lady Deathstrike. For a second, let's just assume Bullseye had to get surgery under the radar given his criminal background. It's possible he went to an established X-Men-adjacent place like Madripoor, which fans have seen multiple times in the MCU.

Furthermore, perhaps the character needs some harness or brace to help move about. That's an easy way to give the character a suit that some might think comes across as too campy in the source material. The idea includes a significant amount of speculation, but given Bullseye's status at the end of Daredevil Season 3, the new creatives behind Daredevil: Born Again have the perfect opening to give Bullseye his comic-accurate costume.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ at some point in 2025.